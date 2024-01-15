Hampden Academy Boys Beat Bangor 68-43 [STATS]

The Hampden Academy Boy's Basketball Team beat Bangor 68-43 on Monday, January 15th 68-43 in a game that tipped off at 12 noon at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.

The game was close at the end of the 1st Quarter, with the Broncos having a 2-point lead 18-16. But the Broncos outscored Bangor 23-6 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-22 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Hampden Academy led 56-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hampden Academy was led by Zach McLaughlin with a game-high 26 points. JJ Wolfington had 18 points for the Broncos. Hamdpen Academy sank 8 3-pointers in the game, with McLaughling having 3 3's, and Sawyer Worcester draining 2 3-pointers. Kade Bartlett, Aiden Kochendoerfer, and JJ Wolfington each sank 1 3-pointer. The Broncos were 8-12 from the free throw line.

Bangor was led by Ryan Ford with 10 points. John Gronkmeyer had 9 points, including 3 3-pointers. Jaden Ramos had Bangor's other 3-pointer. The Rams were 5-11 from the free throw line.

Bangor is 1-10 on the season. They next play at Hampden Academy on Saturday, January 20th at 1 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 7-1 on the season. The Broncos will host the Nokomis Warriors on Wednesay, January 17th at 7 p.m. before hosting Bangor on Saturday, January 20th at 1 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hampden Boys 18 23 15 12 68 Bangor Boys 202 16 6 13 8 43

Box Score

Hampden Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Sawyer Worcester 8 1 2 - - Brandon Butterfield 0 - - - 2 Aiden Kochedoerfer 9 2 1 2 2 Kade Bartlett 3 - 1 - - Liam Henaghen 2 1 - - - Nick Johnston 0 - - - - Zach McLaughlin 26 8 3 1 1 Landon Gabric 0 - - - 2 Andrew Day 2 - - 2 2 Kaysen Wildman 0 - - - - Andy Henaghan 0 - - - - JJ Wolfington 18 6 1 3 3 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 68 18 8 8 12

Bangor