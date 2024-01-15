Hampden Academy Boys Beat Bangor 68-43 [STATS]
The Hampden Academy Boy's Basketball Team beat Bangor 68-43 on Monday, January 15th 68-43 in a game that tipped off at 12 noon at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.
The game was close at the end of the 1st Quarter, with the Broncos having a 2-point lead 18-16. But the Broncos outscored Bangor 23-6 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-22 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Hampden Academy led 56-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hampden Academy was led by Zach McLaughlin with a game-high 26 points. JJ Wolfington had 18 points for the Broncos. Hamdpen Academy sank 8 3-pointers in the game, with McLaughling having 3 3's, and Sawyer Worcester draining 2 3-pointers. Kade Bartlett, Aiden Kochendoerfer, and JJ Wolfington each sank 1 3-pointer. The Broncos were 8-12 from the free throw line.
Bangor was led by Ryan Ford with 10 points. John Gronkmeyer had 9 points, including 3 3-pointers. Jaden Ramos had Bangor's other 3-pointer. The Rams were 5-11 from the free throw line.
Bangor is 1-10 on the season. They next play at Hampden Academy on Saturday, January 20th at 1 p.m.
Hampden Academy is 7-1 on the season. The Broncos will host the Nokomis Warriors on Wednesay, January 17th at 7 p.m. before hosting Bangor on Saturday, January 20th at 1 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hampden Boys
|18
|23
|15
|12
|68
|Bangor Boys 202
|16
|6
|13
|8
|43
Box Score
Hampden Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Sawyer Worcester
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Brandon Butterfield
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Aiden Kochedoerfer
|9
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Kade Bartlett
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Liam Henaghen
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Johnston
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zach McLaughlin
|26
|8
|3
|1
|1
|Landon Gabric
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Andrew Day
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Kaysen Wildman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Andy Henaghan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|JJ Wolfington
|18
|6
|1
|3
|3
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|68
|18
|8
|8
|12
Bangor
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Ethan Beylor
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Damon Gonzalez
|7
|3
|-
|1
|3
|Ethan Leavitt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kameron Tardiff
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ryan Ford
|10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Lucas Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Parker Neal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|John Gronkmeyer
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Liam Vigue
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kadin Thomas
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Harry Fitzpatrick
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Jaden Ramos
|4
|-
|1
|1
|2
|Will Houghton
|5
|2
|-
|1
|4
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|43
|13
|4
|5
|11