Hampden Academy Boys Beat Bangor 68-43 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Hampden Academy Boy's Basketball Team beat Bangor 68-43 on Monday, January 15th 68-43 in a game that tipped off at 12 noon at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.

The game was close at the end of the 1st Quarter, with the Broncos having a 2-point lead 18-16. But the Broncos outscored Bangor 23-6 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-22 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Hampden Academy led 56-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hampden Academy was led by Zach McLaughlin with a game-high 26 points. JJ Wolfington had 18 points for the Broncos. Hamdpen Academy sank 8 3-pointers in the game, with McLaughling having 3 3's, and Sawyer Worcester draining 2 3-pointers. Kade Bartlett, Aiden Kochendoerfer, and JJ Wolfington each sank 1 3-pointer. The Broncos were 8-12 from the free throw line.

Bangor was led by Ryan Ford with 10 points. John Gronkmeyer had 9 points, including 3 3-pointers. Jaden Ramos had Bangor's other 3-pointer. The Rams were 5-11 from the free throw line.

Bangor is 1-10 on the season. They next play at Hampden Academy on Saturday, January 20th at 1 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 7-1 on the season. The Broncos will host the Nokomis Warriors on Wednesay, January 17th at 7 p.m. before hosting Bangor on Saturday, January 20th at 1 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Hampden Boys1823151268
Bangor Boys 20216613843

 

Box Score

Hampden Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Sawyer Worcester812--
Brandon Butterfield0---2
Aiden Kochedoerfer92122
Kade Bartlett3-1--
Liam Henaghen21---
Nick Johnston0----
Zach McLaughlin268311
Landon Gabric0---2
Andrew Day2--22
Kaysen Wildman0----
Andy Henaghan0----
JJ Wolfington186133
TEAM0----
TOTALS68188812

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Ethan Beylor2--22
Damon Gonzalez73-13
Ethan Leavitt0----
Kameron Tardiff0----
Ryan Ford105---
Lucas Smith0----
Parker Neal0----
John Gronkmeyer9-3--
Liam Vigue0----
Kadin Thomas0----
Harry Fitzpatrick63---
Jaden Ramos4-112
Will Houghton52-14
TEAM0----
TOTALS43134511
