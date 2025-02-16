Hampden Academy Falls to Cony 3-1 in Penalty-Filled Class B North Hockey Game

The Hampden Academy Broncos fell to the Cony Rams 3-1 on Saturday in a penalty-filled Class B North Hockey Game.

Thanks to our special High School Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the recap.

The Rams opened the game with what they thought was the first goal of the game. Less than 2 minutes in, Cooper Clark put the puck in the net, but the goal was waved off as the net was dislodged.

Cony would continue to remain on the offensive front, forcing Aiden Surran into 10 saves in the opening period. The Broncos were only able to get three shots on net in the first period, two of them on the power play. The score would remain 0-0 after 15 minutes of action.

After three minutes of play in the second period, the Rams finally made their efforts pay off. Alex Leet picked up the puck in the defensive zone, and after weaving his way through almost the entire Broncos team, he sent a shot to the roof of the net, giving Cony a 1-0 lead. 11:47 remained in the second period.

Just over two minutes later, the Rams took a two-goal lead. Ben Platt had a chance to score himself on a two-on-one rush, but instead he sent the puck across the crease to Cooper Clark, who tapped home his 30th goal of the season.

Cony added a third goal with 6:15 left in the second frame. Cale Harrington scored, assisted by Clark, and the Rams would keep a three-goal lead heading into the intermission.

With 9:16 to go in regulation, a brawl behind the Broncos’ net led to the disqualification of Harrington and Hampden’s Gunnar Weil. Both of them will serve a one-game suspension. Additionally, two players from each side received a minor penalty for roughing. However, that certainly wasn’t the last of the penalties. None of the final 6 minutes and 27 seconds were played 5-on-5, with at least one player in the box the whole time.

With 1:48 left in the game, Lucas Dunn scored what would end up being a consolation goal. His 30th point of the season came on the power play, with assists from Boston Merrow and Brody Miller. To no one’s surprise, another penalty was called on the play, bringing the total amount of penalty minutes to 50.

The Broncos fall to 9-5-1, and they certainly don’t have an easy schedule ahead of them. They will face the 12-1 John Bapst Crusaders twice, on Tuesday and Wednesday, before closing out the regular season at Alfond Arena against Old Town/Orono on Thursday. Cony is now 13-4, and will be back in action on Monday against Old Town/Orono for their final game of the regular season at the Thomas College Ice Vault.