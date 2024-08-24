Hampden Academy Field Hockey Play Day &#8211; August 24, 2024 [PHOTOS]

Hampden Academy Field Hockey Play Day – August 24, 2024 [PHOTOS]

August 24, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor, Brewer, Dexter, Hampden Academy, Hermon, PCHS and Stearns Field Hockey Teams all met at Hampden Academy for a play day in anticipation of the start of the 2024 season

Check out the photos! Best of luck this season to all the teams!

Field Hockey Play Day at Hampden Academy

The Bangor, Brewer, Dexter, Hampden Academy, Hermon, PCHS and Stearns Field Hockey Teams all met at Hampden Academy for a play day in anticipation of the start of the 2024 season.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Categories: High School Field Hockey, Photos

More From 92.9 The Ticket