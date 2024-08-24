Hampden Academy Field Hockey Play Day – August 24, 2024 [PHOTOS]
The Bangor, Brewer, Dexter, Hampden Academy, Hermon, PCHS and Stearns Field Hockey Teams all met at Hampden Academy for a play day in anticipation of the start of the 2024 season
Check out the photos! Best of luck this season to all the teams!
Field Hockey Play Day at Hampden Academy
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper
