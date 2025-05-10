The Hampden Academy Girls and Boys won the Track & Field Meet held at Old Town High School on Friday, May 9th.

In the Girls' Meet the Team Totals were

Hampden Academy - 137 Old Town - 111 MDI - 72 Central and Penquis Valley - 12

To see all the individual Girls' Event Results Click HERE

In the Boy's Meet the Team Totals were

Hampden Academy - 321 Old Town - 178 MDI - 116 Central - 34 Penquis Valley - 24

To see all the individual Boy's Event Results Click HERE

Congratulations to all and a special congratulations to the following athletes who won multiple events

Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy - 1st in 800 Meter Run and 1600 Meter Run

Amelia VanDongen - MDI - 1st in Long Jump and Triple Jump

Caleb March - Hampden Academy - 1st in 100 Meter Dash ,200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash

Andrew Henaghan - Hampden Academy - 1st in Long Jump and 1st in Javelin

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 4 are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.