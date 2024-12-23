Hampden Academy Hockey Beats Gardiner 10-1

The Hampden Academy Hockey Team beat Gardiner 10-1 in a Class B North High School Hockey Game on Saturday, December 21st.

Thanks to our special hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the recap!

Hampden Academy hosted their 2nd annual Military Appreciation Hockey Game on Saturday when they played the Gardiner/Winslow/Waterville Tigers at Sawyer Arena. A strong first 2 periods led the Broncos to a commanding win.

The Broncos dominated the 1st period, not allowing the Tigers many chances. Hampden Academy scored the opening goal, with Boston Merrow’s goal at 12:36 from Lucas Dunn.

Merrow netted a 2nd goal at 8:26, with assists from Wyatt Allen and Silas Bryant, and completed a 1st period hat-trick at 6:24 from Zach Wilson and Dunn.

Miles Shields added a 4th goal at 5:47 from Isaac Furrow and Zach Wilson, only to be cancelled out by Anthony Malcolm’s goal for the Tigers at 5:05 assisted by Remington Lamoreau. The score remained 4-1 at the end of the 1st period, with Hampden Academy leading the shots on goal category 12-4.

The 2nd period was no different than the first, but it took almost half of the period for the Broncos to add a 5th goal. Lucas Dunn scored unassisted at 8:00. Less than a minute later, Colby Pangburn scored his 1st varsity goal at 7:15 with an assist from Miles Shields. Dunn scored again at 6:37 from Merrow and Weil, followed by another goal by Shields at 4:08 from Isaac Furrow and Zach Wilson.

Hampden Academy took an 8-1 lead into the third period, outshooting the Tigers 32-4.

The Broncos scored 2 more goals in the third period, with Merrow scoring at 11:31 assisted by Dunn and again at 5:29 unassisted.

Boston Merrow finished the game with 5 goals and one assist, with Lucas Dunn scoring 2 goals and assisting for 3. Miles Shields had 2 goals and one assist, and Colby Pangburn scored his 1st varsity goal along with one assist. Zach Wilson had a hat-trick of assists, Isaac Furrow assisted for 2, while Wyatt Allen, Silas Bryant, and Gunnar Weil all on the scoresheet with 1 assist. Anthony Malcolm got a goal for Gardiner/Winslow/Waterville, and Remington Lamoreau registered an assist. There were also 26 total penalty minutes.

The Broncos improve to 2-1 on the season and will face the Presque Isle Wildcats at home on Saturday, December, 28 at 5:20 p.m. Gardiner/Winslow/Waterville falls to 0-3, and will return home to take on Cony on Monday, December 23rd at 2:50 p.m.

