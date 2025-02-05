Hampden Academy Hockey Beats Houlton 1-0

Thanks to our special High School Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the recap of Hampden Academy's 1-0 shutout win on Tuesday night, February 4th over the Houlton/Hodgon team.

On Tuesday evening, the Hampden Academy Broncos and the Houlton/Hodgdon Blackhawks faced off for the second time this season. After a 5-2 win earlier in the year, the Broncos picked up another win against the Blackhawks.

Hampden acontrolled the play for almost the entire first period, keeping Blackhawks goaltender Trenton Soucy alert for the majority of the first 15 minutes.

The Broncos were able to get one past Soucy with 2:51 to go in the period. Wyatt Allen scored, with an assist from Matthew Donahue, and that would be the only goal of the first period. Hampden had a total of 18 shots in the opening period.

The second period was similar to the first, with most of the play happening in the Blackhawks' defensive zone. The Broncos offense had multiple good opportunities in the second, but only managed six shots on net. Soucy stopped all of them, and Hampden remained in the lead, 1-0.

The Broncos stayed on attack for most of the final frame as well, but Soucy made another 13 saves to keep it a one-score game. Despite just the one-goal deficit, Houlton/Hodgdon wasn’t able to generate enough offense, and Hampden skated away with a 1-0 victory.

Both goaltenders had excellent games. Broncos goalie Aiden Surran stopped all of the 10 shots he faced, and Trenton Soucy made an impressive 36 saves on 37 shots, keeping the game close for the entire 45 minutes.

With this win, Hampden Academy improved to 8-4-1, and will head south to play Messalonskee on Saturday. That will be a 7 p.m. puck drop at Colby College. Houlton/Hodgdon is now 2-10, and will visit Cony on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Thomas College Ice Vault