Hampden Academy Hockey Beats Houlton 5-2

Thanks to our special high school hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood who recapped the Hampden Academy win over Houlton by a score of 5-2 on Saturday, January 4th up in Houlton.

On Saturday, January 4th, the Houlton/Hodgdon Blackhawks hosted the Hampden Academy Broncos at Millar Arena in Houlton. After sweeping the season series last year, the Broncos continued their strong season with another win against the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks opened the game with a quick goal in the first minute. Brody Libby scored assisted by Beckett Peabody just 50 seconds in, giving the Blackhawks an early lead.

The Blackhawks goal was one of their only chances in the first period, with most of the play happening in their defensive zone. The Broncos had lots of offensive zone time, but couldn’t find a goal until late in the period. Boston Merrow opened Hampden’s scoring with a goal assisted by Brody Miller with 5:19 left in the period. Merrow would score again with 3:54 remaining assisted by Lucas Dunn and Wyatt Allen to give the Broncos a 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

After a successful penalty kill in the opening two minutes of the period, the Broncos continued their offensive dominance. Merrow added another goal for his third hat-trick of the season, giving the Broncos a 3-1 with 8:49 to play in the period. Lucas Dunn got his second assist of the game on that play.

Colby Pangburn scored for the first time since his game-winning goal against Presque Isle. Pangburn’s third of the season came with 8:46 remaining in the second period with assists from Isaac Furrow and Brody Miller. Merrow added a fifth goal shorthanded with 2:37 to left in the period, with an assist from Furrow. Hampden maintained a 5-1 lead after two periods.

With the Broncos having rested many of their top players with a four goal lead, the Blackhawks were able to have some offensive zone time in the third period. After an evenly matched first 10 minutes, it was Houlton/Hodgdon who scored the first and only goal of the period. Beckett Peabody scored with 4:20 to go assisted by Patrick Marino, but that would only be a consolation as Hampden Academy skated away with a 5-2 win.

The Blackhawks move to 1-4 on the season, currently 8th in Class B North. Their next game will be on January 16, away against county rivals Presque Isle at The Forum. The Broncos improve to 5-1, and sit in second place in Class B North. Hampden Academy will visit the Cony Rams on Monday at the Thomas College Ice Vault in Hallowell.

Get our free mobile app