Hampden Academy Hockey Beats Kents Hill 3-2

Thanks to our special High School Hockey Correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the recap of the Hampden Academy Hockey Team's 3-2 win over Kents Hill on Friday, January 10th.

On January 10th, the Kents Hill Huskies hosted the Hampden Academy Broncos in a Friday night hockey showdown at Bonnefond Ice Arena on the campus of Kents Hill. After a tough loss to Cony on Monday night, the Broncos were able to bounce back and pick up a 3-2 win against the Class A Huskies.

The Broncos started off the period in the offensive zone, and opened the scoring just after the five minute mark. Brody Miller’s power play goal gave Hampden the lead with 5:27 to go assisted by Lucas Dunn.

After going on the power play with 5:57 to go, the Huskies were able to outshoot the Broncos over the course of the period, but couldn’t find the breakthrough. Aiden Surran’s 12 saves in the first period kept Kents Hill scoreless, and the Broncos led 1-0 at the first intermission.

With 2:52 elapsed from the second period, Hampden Academy took a two-goal lead, with another defenseman getting on the scoresheet. Gunnar Weil’s first goal of the season assisted by Zach Wilson doubled the Broncos’ lead.

Later in the period, The Huskies finally made one of their chances count. Cam Collicott put Kents Hill on the board with 5:20 to go in the second period. Less than four minutes later, Collicott tied the game on brilliant play as he stick-handled his way through a couple of Broncos, held onto the puck and fired a shot past the goaltender. The game would remain tied after 30 minutes of play.

Less than 30 seconds into the final period of play, Hampden scored another early-period goal. Miles Shields scored off of Lucas Dunn’s pass to give Hampden Academy a 3-2 lead.

Kents Hill went on the power play with just over 9 minutes to go, but couldn’t capitalize. On the other end of the ice, Huskies goaltender Gabe Robinson was forced to make multiple game-saving saves, keeping the deficit at one goal.

Kents Hill called a timeout with 3:12 to go, and pulled the goaltender for an extra attacker in the final minute, but couldn’t find the equalizer.

The Broncos held on for their 6th win of the season, improving their record to 6-2. Hampden Academy will host Brewer on Thursday at 6:30. Kents Hill falls to 4-4, and will host Edward Little on Monday, January 20th, at 6 p.m.

