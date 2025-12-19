Thanks to our special high school hockey correspondent, Adrian Ellingwood for covering the game!

On Thursday night, December 18, the Old Town/Orono Black Bears hosted the Hampden Academy Broncos at Alfond Arena. After a week-long postponement, three Broncos scored their first varsity goal in a 12-0 win.

Hampden Academy started the game on the front foot, and found the opening goal after 6 minutes and 26 seconds. Miles Shields’ scored his first of the season, assisted by Chasen Grant and Henry Boudreau.

Just over a minute later, freshman Charlie Ricardo scored his first varsity goal for the Broncos, assisted by Reid Dugal and Griffin Anderson.

With 3:41 to go in the opening period, Shields scored his second of the game, as Colby Pangburn and Henry Boudreau were credited with the assists, giving Hampden a 3-0 lead going into the intermission.

Forty-eight seconds into the second period, Boudreau gave the Broncos a 4-0 lead with his first varsity goal, assisted by Brody Miller. Within the next 40 seconds, Hampden’s lead increased to 6, with goals from Wyatt Allen and Henry Armell. With 9:42 left in the period, Armell scored his second of the game and third of the season to increase the lead to 7-0.

With 8:39 left in the period, freshman Aiden MacFarline, after assisting on three goals in the period, got on the scoresheet as a goal scorer. Boudreau added another goal with 2:38 to go, and the Broncos took a 9-0 lead into the third period.

Boudreau opened the third period with his third goal of the game, completing a hat trick, followed by Armell’s third of the night on a breakaway after two minutes and 47 seconds. MacFarline scored his second of the game with six minutes to go, and the Broncos left Orono with their first win of the season.

Up next for Old Town/Orono is a home game against the Gardiner/Winslow/Waterville Tigers on Monday, December 22nd. Hampden Academy will play next on Saturday, the 20th, in Rockport against the Camden Hills Windjammers.