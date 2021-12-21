Hampden Girls Defeat Brewer 64-37 [STATS]

The Hampden Girls Basketball Team defeated Brewer 64-37 at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, December 21st.

Hampden Academy led 17-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Broncos led 43-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hampden Academy had 3 players in double figures. Bella McLaughlin led all scorers with a game-high 22 points. Camryn Neal and Emma Haskell each chipped in 10 points. The Broncos were 8-16 from the free throw line and drained 8 3-pointers on the night. Emma Haskell, Bella McLaughlin, Taylor Gardner and Camryn Neal each had 2 3-pointers.

Brewer was led by Mariah Roberts with 8 points while Jordan Doak tossed in 6 points. The Witches were 11-23 from the free throw line. Brewer had 2 3-pointers with Mariah Roberts and Allie Flagg each adding 1 3-pointer.

Hampden Academy is now 4-0. The Broncos will play Oxford Hills at home on Thursday December 23rd at 12:30 p.m.

Brewer is now 2-2. The Witches will travel to August to play Cony on Thursday December 23rd at 2:30 p.m.

To nominate someone for Athlete of the week, please click HERE

Thanks to Katie Doak for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Girls 3 12 12 10 37 Hampden Girls 17 12 14 21 64

Box Score

Brewer

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Makayla Dore 1 4 1 1 0 2 2 3 5 Jordan Doak 1 6 2 2 0 2 4 1 10 Trea Broussard 1 5 2 2 0 1 6 2 11 Brooklyn Fick 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Kaylee Dore 1 2 0 0 0 2 2 0 15 Allie Flagg 1 5 2 1 1 0 0 2 20 Mariah Roberts 1 8 3 2 1 1 4 0 21 Lindsey Pine 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Riley Umel 1 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 Jenna McQuarrie 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 35 Kelly DiCarlo 1 4 1 1 0 2 2 0 TOTALS 1 37 12 10 2 11 23 10

Hampden Academy