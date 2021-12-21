Hampden Girls Defeat Brewer 64-37 [STATS]

The Hampden Girls Basketball Team defeated Brewer 64-37 at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, December 21st.

Hampden Academy led 17-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Broncos led 43-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hampden Academy had 3 players in double figures. Bella McLaughlin led all scorers with a game-high 22 points. Camryn Neal and Emma Haskell each chipped in 10 points. The Broncos were 8-16 from the free throw line and drained 8 3-pointers on the night. Emma Haskell, Bella McLaughlin, Taylor Gardner and Camryn Neal each had 2 3-pointers.

Brewer was led by Mariah Roberts with 8 points while Jordan Doak tossed in 6 points. The Witches were 11-23 from the free throw line. Brewer had 2 3-pointers with Mariah Roberts and Allie Flagg each adding 1 3-pointer.

Hampden Academy is now 4-0. The Broncos will play Oxford Hills at home on Thursday December 23rd at 12:30 p.m.

Brewer is now 2-2. The Witches will travel to August to play Cony on Thursday December 23rd at 2:30 p.m.

Thanks to Katie Doak for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Girls312121037
Hampden Girls1712142164

Box Score

Brewer

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Makayla Dore14110223
5Jordan Doak16220241
10Trea Broussard15220162
11Brooklyn Fick10000000
12Kaylee Dore12000220
15Allie Flagg15211002
20Mariah Roberts18321140
21Lindsey Pine10000000
22Riley Umel12110011
23Jenna McQuarrie11000121
35Kelly DiCarlo14110220
TOTALS13712102112310

Hampden Academy

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
5Ella Carlisle10000000
10Lucy Wiles16330032
11Emma Haskell110312232
12Bella McLaughlin122862463
13Taylor Gardner16202000
15Sadie Campbell10000001
21Logan Daigle10000000
22Caitlin Murphy14110221
30Camryn Neal110422013
31Destiny Mooers10000000
33Josie Smith10000000
35Kennedy Fortin10000000
41Taya Archer10000002
45Lauren Voteur16330011
TOTALS1642416881615
