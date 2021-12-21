Hampden Girls Defeat Brewer 64-37 [STATS]
The Hampden Girls Basketball Team defeated Brewer 64-37 at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, December 21st.
Hampden Academy led 17-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Broncos led 43-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hampden Academy had 3 players in double figures. Bella McLaughlin led all scorers with a game-high 22 points. Camryn Neal and Emma Haskell each chipped in 10 points. The Broncos were 8-16 from the free throw line and drained 8 3-pointers on the night. Emma Haskell, Bella McLaughlin, Taylor Gardner and Camryn Neal each had 2 3-pointers.
Brewer was led by Mariah Roberts with 8 points while Jordan Doak tossed in 6 points. The Witches were 11-23 from the free throw line. Brewer had 2 3-pointers with Mariah Roberts and Allie Flagg each adding 1 3-pointer.
Hampden Academy is now 4-0. The Broncos will play Oxford Hills at home on Thursday December 23rd at 12:30 p.m.
Brewer is now 2-2. The Witches will travel to August to play Cony on Thursday December 23rd at 2:30 p.m.
To nominate someone for Athlete of the week, please click HERE
Thanks to Katie Doak for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Brewer Girls
|3
|12
|12
|10
|37
|Hampden Girls
|17
|12
|14
|21
|64
Box Score
Brewer
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Makayla Dore
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Jordan Doak
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1
|10
|Trea Broussard
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|15
|Allie Flagg
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|1
|8
|3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Riley Umel
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|37
|12
|10
|2
|11
|23
|10
Hampden Academy
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|5
|Ella Carlisle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Lucy Wiles
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|Emma Haskell
|1
|10
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|12
|Bella McLaughlin
|1
|22
|8
|6
|2
|4
|6
|3
|13
|Taylor Gardner
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sadie Campbell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Logan Daigle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Caitlin Murphy
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|30
|Camryn Neal
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|31
|Destiny Mooers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Josie Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Kennedy Fortin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Taya Archer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|45
|Lauren Voteur
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|64
|24
|16
|8
|8
|16
|15