Hampden Girls Hit 12 3’s Beat Brewer 53-27 [STATS]

The Hampden Broncos Girls Basketball Team drained 12 3-pointers on Tuesday, January 25th en route to a 53-27 win over the Brewer Witches in Brewer.

Hampden Academy led 8-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Broncos led 33-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hampden Academy was led by Emma Haskell and Taylor Gardner who each scored 12 points, while Camryn Neal had 10 points. The Broncos were 15-23 from the free throw line. Both Haskell and Gardner had 4 3-pointers each, while Laurn Voteur had 2 3's and Sadie Campbell and Camryn Neal each had a 3-pointer.

Brewer was led by Riley Umel who had 9 points. Both Makayla Dore and Kelly DiCarlo each had 6 points. The Witches were 15-21 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 4-9 and the Witches next play at Lawrence on Friday, January 28th

Hampden Academy is now 8-2 and plays at Cheverus on Wednesday, January 26th.

Line Score

1234T
Hampden Girls81782053
Brewer Girls3671127

Box Score

Hampden Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Ella Carlisle000000
10Lucy Wiles6000611
11Emma Haskell1240400
12Bella McLaughlin000000
13Taylor Gardner1240400
15Sadie Campbell310100
21Logan Daigle000000
22Caitlin Murphy000000
30Camryn Neal1010178
31Destiny Mooers000000
33Josie Smith100012
35Kennedy Fortin000000
41Taya Archer000000
45Lauren Voteur931212
TOTALS53131121523

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Makayla Dore622022
5Jordan Doak000000
10Trea Broussard211000
11Brooklyn Fick000000
12Kaylee Dore000000
15Allie Flagg000000
20Mariah Roberts200025
21Lindsey Pine000000
22Riley Umel9110710
23Jenna McQuarrie200022
35Kelly DiCarlo622022
TOTALS2766-1521
