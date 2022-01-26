Hampden Girls Hit 12 3’s Beat Brewer 53-27 [STATS]
The Hampden Broncos Girls Basketball Team drained 12 3-pointers on Tuesday, January 25th en route to a 53-27 win over the Brewer Witches in Brewer.
Hampden Academy led 8-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Broncos led 33-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hampden Academy was led by Emma Haskell and Taylor Gardner who each scored 12 points, while Camryn Neal had 10 points. The Broncos were 15-23 from the free throw line. Both Haskell and Gardner had 4 3-pointers each, while Laurn Voteur had 2 3's and Sadie Campbell and Camryn Neal each had a 3-pointer.
Brewer was led by Riley Umel who had 9 points. Both Makayla Dore and Kelly DiCarlo each had 6 points. The Witches were 15-21 from the free throw line.
Brewer is now 4-9 and the Witches next play at Lawrence on Friday, January 28th
Hampden Academy is now 8-2 and plays at Cheverus on Wednesday, January 26th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hampden Girls
|8
|17
|8
|20
|53
|Brewer Girls
|3
|6
|7
|11
|27
Box Score
Hampden Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|5
|Ella Carlisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Lucy Wiles
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|11
|Emma Haskell
|12
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|12
|Bella McLaughlin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Taylor Gardner
|12
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|15
|Sadie Campbell
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|21
|Logan Daigle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Caitlin Murphy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Camryn Neal
|10
|1
|0
|1
|7
|8
|31
|Destiny Mooers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Josie Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|Kennedy Fortin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Taya Archer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Lauren Voteur
|9
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|53
|13
|1
|12
|15
|23
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Makayla Dore
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Jordan Doak
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Trea Broussard
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Allie Flagg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Riley Umel
|9
|1
|1
|0
|7
|10
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|27
|6
|6
|-
|15
|21