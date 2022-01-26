Hampden Girls Hit 12 3’s Beat Brewer 53-27 [STATS]

The Hampden Broncos Girls Basketball Team drained 12 3-pointers on Tuesday, January 25th en route to a 53-27 win over the Brewer Witches in Brewer.

Hampden Academy led 8-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Broncos led 33-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hampden Academy was led by Emma Haskell and Taylor Gardner who each scored 12 points, while Camryn Neal had 10 points. The Broncos were 15-23 from the free throw line. Both Haskell and Gardner had 4 3-pointers each, while Laurn Voteur had 2 3's and Sadie Campbell and Camryn Neal each had a 3-pointer.

Brewer was led by Riley Umel who had 9 points. Both Makayla Dore and Kelly DiCarlo each had 6 points. The Witches were 15-21 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 4-9 and the Witches next play at Lawrence on Friday, January 28th

Hampden Academy is now 8-2 and plays at Cheverus on Wednesday, January 26th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hampden Girls 8 17 8 20 53 Brewer Girls 3 6 7 11 27

Box Score

Hampden Academy

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 5 Ella Carlisle 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Lucy Wiles 6 0 0 0 6 11 11 Emma Haskell 12 4 0 4 0 0 12 Bella McLaughlin 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Taylor Gardner 12 4 0 4 0 0 15 Sadie Campbell 3 1 0 1 0 0 21 Logan Daigle 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Caitlin Murphy 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Camryn Neal 10 1 0 1 7 8 31 Destiny Mooers 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Josie Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 35 Kennedy Fortin 0 0 0 0 0 0 41 Taya Archer 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 Lauren Voteur 9 3 1 2 1 2 TOTALS 53 13 1 12 15 23

Brewer