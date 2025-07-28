The Motor City Hampden Riverdogs were eliminated from the Senior Legion Tournament on Monday, July 28th, losing to the Central Maine Hurricanes 4-3.

The Hurricanes were trailing 3-1 at the end of the 3rd inning, scored 1 run in the 5th and 6th innings and then walked-off the Riverdogs in the 7th inning, on Cameron Dostie's game winning single.

Blake Littlefield started on the mound for the Riverdogs, and went 4.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck out and walked 7. Noah Kain pitched an inning, striking out and walking 1. Nykson Moors took the loss, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out and walked 1.

Andrew Cote, leading off for the Riverdogs had 2 singles and scored twice. Josh Lorenzo had a pair of singles and drove in a run. Nykson Moors had single.

The Riverdogs stole 7 bases. Cote and Bodie Bishop each had 3 stolen bases and Moors had 1 stolen base.

Sean Achorn pitched a complete game for the Hurricanes, picking up the win. He went 7.0 innings nd allowed 5 hits, and 3 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 4.

Ty Bernier was 2-3 with a triple and single, driving in 2 runs for the Hurricanes. Sean Achorn, Ben Foster, Michael Hamlin and Cameron Dostie each had a single.

The Hurricanes stole 5 bases. Sean Achorn swiped 2 bases with Foster, Michael Achorn and Michael Hamlin each stealing a bag.

The Central Maine Hurricanes will take on the loser of the Trenton Acadians-Roderick Crosby Post 28 Flyers in an elimination game on Tuesday, July 29th at 7:30 p.m.

