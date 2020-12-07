Headlines and Highlights for 12-7

The guys give you the run down of what you missed over the weekend

Patriots absolutely trounced the Chargers 45-0 behind a big game by Special Teams

Jets pull a Jet, and lose in the final seconds of their game to the Raiders on a Hail Mary to Henry Ruggs, as they stay winless and on track for the #1 overall pick

Browns are gonna end the season with a above .500 record for the first time since 2007 after taking down Tennessee

New England Revolutions Cinderella Run comes to an end in the Eastern Finals as they fell 1-0 to the Columbus Crew

These Headlines and More in this edition of Headlines and Highlights