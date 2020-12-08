Headlines and Highlights for 12-8
Kevin returns from his trip and Wayne's quarantine is down to 2 days... The guys give you the run down of what you missed on todays Headlines and Highlights
UMaine Sports hopes to return from a hiatus after COVID 19 concerns
The Washington Football Team upset and stunned the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers last night, 23-17
The Buffalo Bills took down the 49ers behind Josh Allen's four touchdowns in a 34-24 win
Ravens will play the Cowboys tonight on Tuesday Night Football
And the Seattle Sounders comeback from a 2-0 deficit as they beat Minnesota 3-2 in stoppage time
Those Headlines and more on todays Headlines and Highlights...