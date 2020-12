On the eve of Wayne's return to the studio the guys give you the run down of what you missed overnight

Baltimore Ravens handle the Cowboys 34-17 in Tuesday Night Football behind Lamar Jacksons return from the COVID List

Dez Bryant was pulled 20 minutes prior to the Game and found out he tested Positive for COVID

The Game between Michigan and Ohio State Football has been cancelled

These headlines and much more on todays edition of Headlines and Highlights