Hermon Girls Fall to Yarmouth 3-2 in Double Overtime in State Class B Soccer Championship [PHOTOS]

The Hermon Girls fell to the Yarmouth Clippers 3-2 in double overtime in the State Class B Soccer Championship at Hampden Academy on Saturday afternoon, November 5th. The game was played under ideal conditions with temperatures in the 70's and sunny skies.

Hermon took a 1-0 lead with just 2:06 gone, on a goal by Natalie Tardie.

The Hawks made it 2-0 when 100 goal scorer Lyndsee Reed found the back of the net with 9:22 remaining in the game.

Then Ava Feeley took over for Yarmouth. With 7:53 she hit a rocket from about 35 yards out that went over the Hawk goalie, clearing just under the crossbar to make it 2-1, Hermon.

Then with 49.9 seconds left in the 1st half, she launched another rocket, this time from 45 yards out, again clearing the Hawk goalie to level the score at 2-2 going into the Half.

And that's where the score stood after regulation, and then 1st overtime.

Finally with 12:21 left in double overtime Feely scored her hat-trick, to give the Clippers the gold ball.

Get our free mobile app

Check out photos from the game