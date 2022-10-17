Hermon Hawks Shutout John Bapst 7-0 Finish Regular Season Undefeated 14-0

The Hermon Hawks defeated the John Bapst Crusaders 7-0 on Monday night, October 17th at Pottle Field in Hermon to finish the regular season 14-0. Hermon allowed only 5 goals the entire season (1 goal in 5 games).

The game was broadcast on Ticket TV.

Scoring for Hermon were

Michaela Saulter - 17th minute

Natalie Tardie - 19th minute

Lyndsee Reed 24th minute

Michaela Saulter 39th minute - A 40 yard shot with just seconds left in the 1st Half

Lyndsee Reed 41st minute

Madison Stewart 45th minute

Madison Stewart 55th minute

Hermon finishes the regular season on top of the Class B North Girls Heal Point Standings.

John Bapst finishes the regular season 6-5-3. They will likely finish 8th in the Class B North Girls Heal Point Standings and then host the 9th seed in the prelims

