Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Friday, September 18th.

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported.

Field Hockey

Belfast 5 Morse 1

Boothbay 3 Mountain Valley 2

Brewer 4 Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 1

Cape Elizabeth 8 Sacopee Valley 0

Dexter 1 Old Town 0

Edward Little 1 Lewiston 0

Freeport 6 York 1

Greely 7 Waynflete 2

Oak Hill 1 Dirigo 0

Wells 5 Traip Academy 0

Winslow 2 Cony 2

Football

Biddeford 26 Morse 8

Bonny Eagle 27 Massabesic 14

Boothbay 30 Waterville 8

Bucksport 36 MDI 24

Camden Hills 21 Medomak Valley 0

Cony 14 Mount Blue 0

Ellsworth 54 Houlton 14

Falmouth 22 Westbrook 18

Foxcroft Academy 28 Gardiner 0

Freeport 40 Poland 6

Fryeburg Academy 44 Brunswick 20

Gray-New Gloucester 44 Sacopee Valley 6

Greely 34 Wells 14

Hermon 56 Hampden Academy 0

Lawrence 29 Skowhegan 13

Leavitt 51 York 0

Lisbon 34 Mountain Valley 6

MCI 27 Mattanawcook Academy 25

Maranacook 54 Dexter 16

Marshwood 32 Gorham 12

Messalonskee 29 Lewiston 7

Noble 48 Sanford 8

Oceanside 44 Belfast 6

Old Orchard Beach 36 Telstar 8

Old Town 44 Mt. Ararat 8

Oxford Hills 28 Edward Little 7

Portland 39 Windham 13

South Portland 20 Scarborough 13

Spruce Mountain 46 Lake Region 14

Stearns/Schenck 40 Orono 20

Boys Soccer

Ellsworth 1 Washington Academy 0

Hall-Dale 6 Maranacook 3

Kennebunk 1 Windham 1

Lisbon 0 Mt. Abram 0

Madawaska 7 Hodgdon 0

Portland 6 Cheverus 3

Sumner 3 Machias 0

Thornton Academy 1 Biddeford 1

Valley 2 Temple Academy 1

Woodland 2 Penobscot Valley 1

Girls Soccer

Bangor Christian 2 Wisdom 0

Buckfield 8 Mountain Valley 1

Calais 3 Katahdin 1

Dexter 5 Penobscot Christian 2

Fort Fairfield 2 Washburn 1

Fort Kent 3 Bucksport 0

Kennebunk 3 Sanford 0

Lee Academy 2 Shead 0

Madawaska 9 Hodgdon 0

Madison 5 Dirigo 0

Pine Tree Academy 2 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0

South Portland 3 Thornton Academy 2

Temple Academy 3 Valley 0

Washburn 1 Fort Fairfield 0

Volleyball

Yarmouth 3 MDI 1

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-September 19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 24th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 24th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

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