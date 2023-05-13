Hermon Shuts Out Ellsworth 4-0 [PHOTOS]

The Hermon Hawks scored 1 run in the 2nd and 3 in the 3rd, shutting out the Ellsworth Eagles 4-0 on Saturday afternoon, May 12th in Ellsworth.

Mikelle Verrill was in the circle for Hermon, pitching a complete game and allowing just 2 hits. She struck out 9 and walked 3.

Addy Waning was 2-2 with a double and triple, driving in 3 runs, with a bases-clearing triple. Braelyn Wilcox had a -pair of singles. Lyndsee Reed, and Makenzie Gallant each singled for Hermon.

Anna Stevens pitched for Ellsworth. She pitched the complegte game allowing the 4 runs on 6 hits. She struck out 12 nd walked 3.

Ellsworth is now 5-3. They will travel to Bangor to play the John Bapst Crusaders on Monday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon is now 6-2. The Hawks will host Old Town on Tuesday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game

