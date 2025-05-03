The Hermon Softball Team was on the road early Saturday morning, May 3rd coming home with a 19-0 win over the Oceanside Mariners, in a mercy-ruled 4 inning game

The Hawks outhit Oceanside 19-3 and scored 2 runs in the top of the 1st inning, 2 runs in the top of the 2nd and then 7 runs in the top of the 3rd inning and 8 runs in the top of the 4th inning.

Molly Simcox was 3-4 with a pair of doubles and run batted in for the Hawks. Mikelle Verrill was 2-4 with a pair of doubles and 2 runs knocked in. Katie Fowler leading off for Hermon was 3-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Addy Waning was 2-2 with a run knocked in. Olivia Johnson was 2-2 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Leah Walker, MK Tracy, Kenzie Gallant and Taylor Sherrard each singled for Hermon

Hermon used 4 pitchers, with each pitching an inning. Braelyn Wildox was 1st in the circle, striking out the side and allowing a hit. Mikelle Verrill stuck out the side in the 2nd inning, allowing a hit. Katie Fowler pitched the 3rd inning, striking out 1 and allowing a hit. Rebecca Balmas closed out the game, striking out 2 and walking 1 in the 4th inning.

Aubri Hoose, Charlotte Stevens and Charlotte Quinn singled for the Mariners.

Hermon is now 3-1. They will travel down to Bar Harbor on Monday, May 5th to take on the MDI Trojans at 4:30 p.m.

Oceanside is 0-3. They will travel to Belfast on Monday, May 5th to take on the Lions at 4 p.m.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 28- May 3. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 4th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 5th -8th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 9th.

Get our free mobile app