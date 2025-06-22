The Hermon Softball Team fell to Medomak Valley 1-0 in a pitcher's duel in the State Class B Title game on Saturday, June 21st at the University of Maine.

Braelyn Wilcox was the tough-luck losing pitcher for the Hawks. She allowed just 6 hits and 1 run, while striking out 9. She didn't allow a walk.

The lone run come in the top of the 5th inning. Kendall Simmons doubled to start the inning and advanced to 3rd on the throw. She then scored when Grace Havener singled to left.

Sydney Nicholas was the winning pitcher. She allowed just 4 hits, striking out 12 and walking 1.

Grace Havener finished the day going 3-3 for the Panthers. Arianna Sproul had a double.

Addy Waning, Hannah Waning and Rebecca Balmas each had a single for Hermon. Mikelle Verrill had a double.

It's the 2nd Gold Glove for Medomak Valley. They won a Gold Glove in Class A in 1995.

Members of the Medomak Valley Softball Team include

#1 Sidney Nicholls - Sophomore

#2 Peyton Eaton - Junior

#4 Kendall Wyman - Freshman

#5 Raquelle Ames - Freshman

#7 ivy McCollett - Sophomore

#8 Kendall Simmons - Junior

#9 Madison Wilshire - Senior

#10 Rachel Barbour - Sophomore

#11 Grace Havener - Sophomore

#12 Molly Emerson - Sophomore

#14 Arianna Sproul - Junior

#15 Kytana Williamson - Senior

#16 Grace Townsend - Sophomore

#18 Jennika Schumann - Sophomore

#20 Claudia Feeley - Junior

The Coaching staff include

Richard Vannah - Head Coach

Alyssa Creamer - Assistant Coach

Jake Emerson - Assistant Coach

Chris Jameson - Assistant Coach

Linda Vannah - Statistician

