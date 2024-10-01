High School Field Hockey Scores &#8211; September 30

High School Field Hockey Scores – September 30

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, September 30th.

  • Belfast 8 Morse 1
  • Biddeford 10 Portalnd 0
  • Dirigo 6 Boothbay 0
  • Falmouth 3 Marshwood 2
  • Gorham 3 Thornton Academy 0
  • Greely 1 Cape Elizabeth 0
  • Hall-Dale 4 Oak Hill 0
  • Lincoln Academy 2 Winslow 1
  • Massabesic 3 Noble 2
  • Messalonskee 6 Bangor 0
  • Mount Ararat 3 Edward Little 0
  • Piscataquis 1 Hermon 0
  • Sanford 4 South Portlan 1
  • Skowhegan 3 Camden Hills 1
  • Windham 4 Scarborough 3

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting is open through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 3rd.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for  Week 5, for the week September 30th- October 5th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 6th, with voting taking place October 7th-10th with the winner of Week 5 being announced on October 11th.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed

Think your memory's playing tricks on you? Think again. These TV shows were 100% real. How many of them do you remember tuning into?

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: High School Field Hockey, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket