High School Football Scores – Friday October 18
Here are the High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 18th.
- Bangor 28 Winnacunnet (NH) 27
- Bonny Eagle 40 Sanford 8
- Camden Hills 24 MDI 6
- Cape Elizabeth 22 Brunswick 12
- Cony 21 Gardiner 6
- Deering 42 Gorham 6
- Dirigo 44 Portland 30
- Ellsworth 66 Bucksport 14
- Falmouth 48 Lawrence 3
- Freeport 22 Mountain Valley 6
- Gray-New Gloucester 70 Telstar 6
- Hermon 31 Oceanside 6
- Foxcroft Academy 21 Old Town 6
- John Bapst 34 Mattanawcook Academy 20
- Kennebunk 49 Massabesic 7
- Lake Region 60 Sacopee Valley 12
- Lewiston 34 Windham 29
- MCI 13 Madison 12
- Marshwood 41 Cheverus 13
- Messalonskee 46 Mount Blue 0
- Noble 21 South Portland 12
- Old Orchard 44 Waterville 22
- Orono 44 Washington Academy 22
- Oxford Hills 49 Edward Little 0
- Scarborough 45 Leavitt 35
- Spruce Mountain 52 Boothbay 12
- Wells 21 Fryeburg Academy 20
- Westbrook 21 Biddeford 18
- Winthrop 51 Maranacook 0
- Yarmouth 52 Morse 48
