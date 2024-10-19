High School Football Scores – Friday October 18

Here are the High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 18th.

Bangor 28 Winnacunnet (NH) 27

Bonny Eagle 40 Sanford 8

Camden Hills 24 MDI 6

Cape Elizabeth 22 Brunswick 12

Cony 21 Gardiner 6

Deering 42 Gorham 6

Dirigo 44 Portland 30

Ellsworth 66 Bucksport 14

Falmouth 48 Lawrence 3

Freeport 22 Mountain Valley 6

Gray-New Gloucester 70 Telstar 6

Hermon 31 Oceanside 6

Foxcroft Academy 21 Old Town 6

John Bapst 34 Mattanawcook Academy 20

Kennebunk 49 Massabesic 7

Lake Region 60 Sacopee Valley 12

Lewiston 34 Windham 29

MCI 13 Madison 12

Marshwood 41 Cheverus 13

Messalonskee 46 Mount Blue 0

Noble 21 South Portland 12

Old Orchard 44 Waterville 22

Orono 44 Washington Academy 22

Oxford Hills 49 Edward Little 0

Scarborough 45 Leavitt 35

Spruce Mountain 52 Boothbay 12

Wells 21 Fryeburg Academy 20

Westbrook 21 Biddeford 18

Winthrop 51 Maranacook 0

Yarmouth 52 Morse 48

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 7 for the week October 14th- October 19th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 20th, with voting taking place October 21st-24th with the winner of Week 7 being announced on October 25th.

