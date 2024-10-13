High School Football Scores – Saturday October 12

Here are the High School Football games throughout the State of Maine for games played and reported on Saturday, October 12th.

Bucksport 44 Valley 0

Ellsworth 50 Dexter 8

Morse 68 Mount View 0

Oak Hill 43 Old Town 6

Wells 42 Winslow 6

