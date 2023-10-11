High School Girls&#8217; and Boys&#8217; Soccer Scores &#8211; October 10

High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – October 10

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Girls' and Boys' Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, October 10th.

Girls' Scores

  • Brewer 3 Mt. Blue 2
  • Bucksport 4 Sumner 0
  • Camden Hills 8 Hampden Academy 1
  • Central Aroostook 4 Fort Fairfield 0
  • Cape Elizabeth 8 Poland 0
  • Fort Kent 9 Ashland 1
  • Greely 4 Gray-New Gloucester 3
  • Lake Region 2 Sacopee Valley 1
  • Lawrence 2 Mount View 1
  • Leavitt 2 Winslow 1
  • Lincoln Academy 2 Erskine Academy 0
  • Medomak Valley 5 Belfast 0
  • Old Orchard Beach 5 Buckfield 2
  • Penobscot 5 Bangor Christian 0
  • Pine Tree Academy 1 Carrabec 0
  • Piscataquis 1 Searsport 0
  • Portland 5 Westbrook 1
  • St. Dominic 3 Richmond 0
  • Shead 5 East Grand 0
  • Southern Aroostook 1 Madawaska 0
  • Telstar 6 Wiscasset 1
  • Temple Academy 3 Vinalhaven 0
  • Waterville 3 MCI 2
  • Waynflete 5 Traip Academy 0
  • Yarmouth 2 Freeport 0

Boys' Scores

  • Brewer 2 Mt. Blue 1
  • Buckfield 4 Isleboro 1
  • Camden Hills 8 Hampden Academy 0
  • Cape Elizabeth 7 Poland 1
  • Falmouth 4 Noble 0
  • Gorham 4 Deering 1
  • Greely 5 Gray-New Gloucester 0
  • Greenville 9 Dexter 1
  • Katahdin 1 Hodgdon 0
  • Kennebunk 1 Thornton Academy 1
  • Lake Region 2 Sacoppe Valley 1
  • Lewiston 3 Skowhegan 1
  • Lincoln Academy 1 Erskine Academy 0
  • Medomak Valley 2 Belfast 2
  • Mount View 8 Lawrence 0
  • Narraguagus 4 Machias 0
  • Oak Hill 1 Maranacook 0
  • Richmond 3 St. Dominic 2
  • Scarborough 3 Westbrook 0
  • Southern Aroostook 7 Shead 5
  • Temple Academy 9 Vinalhaven 1
  • Traip Academy 1 Waynflete 1
  • Windham 3 South Portland 1
  • Winslow 3 Leavitt 0
  • Wisdom 5 Van Buren 1
  • Yarmouth 3 Freeport 1
  • York 5 Fryeburg Academy 0
  • Fort Kent - Easton
  • North Yarmouth Academy - Wells
  • Calais - Jonesport-Beals
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Soccer
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket