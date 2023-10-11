High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – October 10
Here are the Girls' and Boys' Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, October 10th.
Girls' Scores
- Brewer 3 Mt. Blue 2
- Bucksport 4 Sumner 0
- Camden Hills 8 Hampden Academy 1
- Central Aroostook 4 Fort Fairfield 0
- Cape Elizabeth 8 Poland 0
- Fort Kent 9 Ashland 1
- Greely 4 Gray-New Gloucester 3
- Lake Region 2 Sacopee Valley 1
- Lawrence 2 Mount View 1
- Leavitt 2 Winslow 1
- Lincoln Academy 2 Erskine Academy 0
- Medomak Valley 5 Belfast 0
- Old Orchard Beach 5 Buckfield 2
- Penobscot 5 Bangor Christian 0
- Pine Tree Academy 1 Carrabec 0
- Piscataquis 1 Searsport 0
- Portland 5 Westbrook 1
- St. Dominic 3 Richmond 0
- Shead 5 East Grand 0
- Southern Aroostook 1 Madawaska 0
- Telstar 6 Wiscasset 1
- Temple Academy 3 Vinalhaven 0
- Waterville 3 MCI 2
- Waynflete 5 Traip Academy 0
- Yarmouth 2 Freeport 0
Boys' Scores
- Brewer 2 Mt. Blue 1
- Buckfield 4 Isleboro 1
- Camden Hills 8 Hampden Academy 0
- Cape Elizabeth 7 Poland 1
- Falmouth 4 Noble 0
- Gorham 4 Deering 1
- Greely 5 Gray-New Gloucester 0
- Greenville 9 Dexter 1
- Katahdin 1 Hodgdon 0
- Kennebunk 1 Thornton Academy 1
- Lake Region 2 Sacoppe Valley 1
- Lewiston 3 Skowhegan 1
- Lincoln Academy 1 Erskine Academy 0
- Medomak Valley 2 Belfast 2
- Mount View 8 Lawrence 0
- Narraguagus 4 Machias 0
- Oak Hill 1 Maranacook 0
- Richmond 3 St. Dominic 2
- Scarborough 3 Westbrook 0
- Southern Aroostook 7 Shead 5
- Temple Academy 9 Vinalhaven 1
- Traip Academy 1 Waynflete 1
- Windham 3 South Portland 1
- Winslow 3 Leavitt 0
- Wisdom 5 Van Buren 1
- Yarmouth 3 Freeport 1
- York 5 Fryeburg Academy 0
- Fort Kent - Easton
- North Yarmouth Academy - Wells
- Calais - Jonesport-Beals
