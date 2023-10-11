High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – October 10

Here are the Girls' and Boys' Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, October 10th.

Girls' Scores

Brewer 3 Mt. Blue 2

Bucksport 4 Sumner 0

Camden Hills 8 Hampden Academy 1

Central Aroostook 4 Fort Fairfield 0

Cape Elizabeth 8 Poland 0

Fort Kent 9 Ashland 1

Greely 4 Gray-New Gloucester 3

Lake Region 2 Sacopee Valley 1

Lawrence 2 Mount View 1

Leavitt 2 Winslow 1

Lincoln Academy 2 Erskine Academy 0

Medomak Valley 5 Belfast 0

Old Orchard Beach 5 Buckfield 2

Penobscot 5 Bangor Christian 0

Pine Tree Academy 1 Carrabec 0

Piscataquis 1 Searsport 0

Portland 5 Westbrook 1

St. Dominic 3 Richmond 0

Shead 5 East Grand 0

Southern Aroostook 1 Madawaska 0

Telstar 6 Wiscasset 1

Temple Academy 3 Vinalhaven 0

Waterville 3 MCI 2

Waynflete 5 Traip Academy 0

Yarmouth 2 Freeport 0

Boys' Scores

Brewer 2 Mt. Blue 1

Buckfield 4 Isleboro 1

Camden Hills 8 Hampden Academy 0

Cape Elizabeth 7 Poland 1

Falmouth 4 Noble 0

Gorham 4 Deering 1

Greely 5 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Greenville 9 Dexter 1

Katahdin 1 Hodgdon 0

Kennebunk 1 Thornton Academy 1

Lake Region 2 Sacoppe Valley 1

Lewiston 3 Skowhegan 1

Lincoln Academy 1 Erskine Academy 0

Medomak Valley 2 Belfast 2

Mount View 8 Lawrence 0

Narraguagus 4 Machias 0

Oak Hill 1 Maranacook 0

Richmond 3 St. Dominic 2

Scarborough 3 Westbrook 0

Southern Aroostook 7 Shead 5

Temple Academy 9 Vinalhaven 1

Traip Academy 1 Waynflete 1

Windham 3 South Portland 1

Winslow 3 Leavitt 0

Wisdom 5 Van Buren 1

Yarmouth 3 Freeport 1

York 5 Fryeburg Academy 0

Fort Kent - Easton

North Yarmouth Academy - Wells

Calais - Jonesport-Beals