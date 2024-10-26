High School Soccer Prelim Scores – Friday October 25th

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Prelim Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 25th.

Girl's Scores

A South Prelims

#8 Kennebunk defeated #9 Sanford 3-2

#7 Marshwood defeated #7 South Portland 4-2

#5 Falmouth defeated #12 Deering 4-0

B North Prelims

#7 Ellsworth defeated #10 Lawrence 3-0

#11 Presque Isle defeated #6 Oceanside 2-1

#8 Gardiner defeated #9 Old Town 2-0

D North

#8 Bangor Christian defeated #9 Van Buren 4-0

Boy's Scores

A South

#9 South Portland defeated #8 Kennebunk 4-1

D North

#5 Katahdin defeated #12 Central Aroostook 2-1

#6 Machias defeated #11 Hodgdon 5-4

#7 Lee Academy defeated #10 Penobscot Valley 3-0

#8 Wisdom defeated #9 Woodland 7-0

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 8 for the week October 21st- October 26th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 27th, with voting taking place October 28th-31st with the winner of Week 8 being announced on November 1st.

