High School Soccer Scores – October 2

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Girls' Scores

Ashland 2 Central 1

Ellsworth 3 Hermon 1

Foxcroft Academy 6 PCHS 0

GSA 5 Lee Academy 0

John Bapst 4 Presque Isle 2

Maranacook 1 Hall-Dale 1

Monmouth Academy 8 Lisbon 0

Oak Hill 3 Richmond 2

Old Town 1 Caribou 0

Penobscot Valley 6 Central 0

Temple Academy 2 Buckfield 0

Wisdom 5 Easton 2

Boys' Scores

Biddeford 4 Thornton Academy 1

Calais 6 Deer Isle-Stonington 0

Deering 5 Bonny Eagle 1

Falmouth 6 Gorham 1

Gardiner 2 Mount Ararat 0

Kennebunk 5 Noble 0

Monmouth Academy 4 Oak Hill 0

Portland 9 Sanford 0

Richmond 7 Isleboro 2

Westbrook 1 Marshwood 1

Wisdom 2 Easton 1

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting is open through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 3rd.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 5, for the week September 30th- October 5th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 6th, with voting taking place October 7th-10th with the winner of Week 5 being announced on October 11th.

