High School Soccer Scores – September 25

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 25th.

Girl's Scores

  • Ashland 9 Washburn 1
  • Calais 3 Woodland 3
  • Dirigo 4 Telstar 1
  • Fort Fairfield 7 Southern Aroostook 2
  • Hermon 4 John Bapst 1
  • Hodgdon 8 Penquis 2
  • Madison 5 Richmond 1
  • Shead 2 Sumner 1

Boy's Scores

  • Bangor Christian 8 Penquis 0
  • Caribou 6 Presque Isle 1
  • Cheverus 3 Thornton Academy 2
  • Deering 2 Biddeford 1
  • Ellsworth 2 MDI 0
  • Falmouth 1 South Portland 0
  • Gorham 3 Bonny Eagle 0
  • Jonesport Beals 1 Sumner 0
  • Machias 4 Narraguagus 1
  • Maranacook 2 Lisbon 1
  • Marshwood 2 Noble 0
  • Mount Abram 3 Winthrop 0
  • Oak Hill 3 Mountain Valley 1
  • Pine Tree Academy 4 Spruce Mountain 3
  • Piscataquis 4 Mattanawcook Academy 2
  • Scarborough 8 Sanford 0
  • Schenck 9 Van Buren 1
  • Telstar 9 Dirigo 0
  • Westbrook 4 Massabesic 0

