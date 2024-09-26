High School Soccer Scores – September 25

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 25th.

Girl's Scores

Ashland 9 Washburn 1

Calais 3 Woodland 3

Dirigo 4 Telstar 1

Fort Fairfield 7 Southern Aroostook 2

Hermon 4 John Bapst 1

Hodgdon 8 Penquis 2

Madison 5 Richmond 1

Shead 2 Sumner 1

Boy's Scores

Bangor Christian 8 Penquis 0

Caribou 6 Presque Isle 1

Cheverus 3 Thornton Academy 2

Deering 2 Biddeford 1

Ellsworth 2 MDI 0

Falmouth 1 South Portland 0

Gorham 3 Bonny Eagle 0

Jonesport Beals 1 Sumner 0

Machias 4 Narraguagus 1

Maranacook 2 Lisbon 1

Marshwood 2 Noble 0

Mount Abram 3 Winthrop 0

Oak Hill 3 Mountain Valley 1

Pine Tree Academy 4 Spruce Mountain 3

Piscataquis 4 Mattanawcook Academy 2

Scarborough 8 Sanford 0

Schenck 9 Van Buren 1

Telstar 9 Dirigo 0

Westbrook 4 Massabesic 0

