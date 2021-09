High School Sports Scores September 3

Friday night, September 3rd was the start of the Labor Day Weekend but also the first Friday when all Maine High School Sports Teams were playing regular season games. Here's the score roundup we have. To report your scores, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660

High School Football

Bangor 54 - Brewer 13

Wells 44 - Belfast 6

Foxcroft Academy 33 - Lisbon 16

Oceanside 14 - Hampden Academy 8

York 21 - Winslow 7

Winthrop 41 - Bucksport 20

Morse 60 - Mattanawcook Academy 46

Mount Ararat 42 - Spruce Mountain 12

Lawrence 56 - Mount Blue 3

Noble 18 - Messalonskee 12

Bonny Eagle 49 - Edward Little 20

Thornton Academy 47 - Sanford 7

Gorham 16 - Falmouth 6

Scarborough 40 - South Portland 3

Old Orchard Beach 26 - Sacopee Valley 0

Boothbay 26 - Dirigo 0

Volleyball

MDI defeated Woodland 3-0 Scores were 25-7. 25-5 and 25-14.

Machias defeated Calais 3-0

Field Hockey

Orono beat Old Town High School in a cross town rival match 2-1. Goals scored by Lauryn Brown and Laura Cost Kirkpatrick for Orono. Orono is now 2-0-0 while Old Town starts out 0-1-0. In goal for Orono, Abby Deschaine had an outstanding game.

Foxcroft Academy 4 - PCHS 0

Winslow 2 - Gardiner 1

Boy's Soccer

Lewiston 4 - Camden Hills 2

Cony 6 - Waterville 1

Erskine Academy 2 - Gardiner 0

Lincoln Academy 7 - Oceanside 2

Lee Academy 8 - Woodland 0

Narraguagus 6 - Calais 3

Medomak Valley 3 - Morse 0

Mount Ararat 3 - Brewer 0

Mesalonskee 4 - Hampden Academy 0

Girl's Soccer

Erskine Academy 4 - Gardiner 0

Mount View 4 - Lawrence 1

Bucksport 9 - Mattanawcook 0

Penobscot Valley 5 - PCHS 0

Searsport 4 - Sumner 3

Messalonskee 2 - Hampden Academy 0

Lincoln Academy 2 - Oceanside 0

Erskine Academy 4 - Gardiner 0

Dexter 2 - Central 2

Girls X-Country

At Bangor - Bangor 25, Camden Hills 51, Hampden Academy 79, Brewer 112, Oceanside 134, MCI 137 Click HERE for Individual times

Boys X-Country