Hockey East Updates Maine Men’s & Women’s Hockey Schedules

The Hockey East Conference has provided updates for both of the University of Maine hockey teams.

The men are set to play at Vermont on Friday (1/8) and Saturday (1/9), with both games at 1 p.m. Vermont is winless in six games this season, though the Catamounts and Black Bears are tied for 9th in the Hockey East standings as Maine has dropped 3-straight since their opening night shootout victory at New Hampshire.

The women will hit the road this weekend to face Holy Cross, a series that was originally scheduled to be played in Orono. The University of Maine, which must adhere to the state's limit of 50 people at indoor events, can host basketball games on campus and stay within that number but not hockey games.

Maine will face Holy Cross at 6 p.m. on Friday and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Black Bears are currently 3rd in the Hockey East standings with 12 points while Holy Cross is tied for 5th at nine points.

COVID-19 related interruptions have forced eight postponements to the men's schedule thus far, while the women have seen four games postponed.