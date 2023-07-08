Holbrook 8-10 Softball Are the District 3 Champions
Congratulations to the Holbrook 8-10 Softball Team who won the District 3 Championship with a 11-0 win over Brewer on Thursday, July 6th.
Holbrook entered the Championship Round with a 3-1 record while Brewer was undefeated at 4-0. Holbrook won Wednesday night, to set up the Championship Game on Thursday.
It is reported that this is the 1st time that Holbrook has won the District 3 8-10 Softball Championship!
The Holbrook Team is made up of players from the towns of Dedham, Eddington, Holden, and Clifton.
Coaches are :
- Erika Haulk
- Dale Hintz
- Tommy Tardiff
Players are:
- Mallory Haulk
- Aliyah Hintz
- Elizabeth Downs
- Alivia Davis
- Sophia Tardiff
- McKenna Miller
- Zoe Wallace
- Raelene Wilson
- Nora Osborne
- Emma Osborne
- Natalie Stanwood
- Maddie Malm
- Sienna Williams
The Maine State 8-10 Softball Championships will be held in Ellsworth starting on Saturday, July 15th.
