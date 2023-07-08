Holbrook 8-10 Softball Are the District 3 Champions

Photo Rachel Downs

Congratulations to the Holbrook 8-10 Softball Team who won the District 3 Championship with a 11-0 win over Brewer on Thursday, July 6th.

Holbrook entered the Championship Round with a 3-1 record while Brewer was undefeated at 4-0. Holbrook won Wednesday night, to set up the Championship Game on Thursday.

It is reported that this is the 1st time that Holbrook has won the District 3 8-10 Softball Championship!

The Holbrook Team is made up of players from the towns of Dedham, Eddington, Holden, and Clifton.

Coaches are :

  • Erika Haulk
  • Dale Hintz
  • Tommy Tardiff

Players are:

  • Mallory Haulk
  • Aliyah Hintz
  • Elizabeth Downs
  • Alivia Davis
  • Sophia Tardiff
  • McKenna Miller
  • Zoe Wallace
  • Raelene Wilson
  • Nora Osborne
  • Emma Osborne
  • Natalie Stanwood
  • Maddie Malm
  • Sienna Williams

The Maine State 8-10 Softball Championships will be held in Ellsworth starting on Saturday, July 15th.

