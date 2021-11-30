Holden PD 25 Days Of Kindness

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley joined The Morning Line to let us know about the upcoming 25 Days of Kindness being put on by the Holden Police Department.

It's a chance for the department to give back to the community of Holden in small ways starting in December.

Holden PD has a partnership in place with the Maine Mariners and will be taking part in a Teddy Bear Toss at the Mariners game at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland Saturday at 6pm.

To find out more details about the program, or how you can get involved contact Chief Greeley by calling (207) 843-5442 or emailing cgreeley@holdenmaine.com

You can listen back to our conversation here