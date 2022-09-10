Houlton Girls’ Cross Country 1st Hermon 2nd at Presque Isle Invitational

The Houlton Girls' Cross Country Team finished 1st and Hermon 2nd at the Presque Isle Invitational on Friday, September 9th at the University of Maine Presque Isle Cross Country Course.

The Team results were

Houlton 38 Hermon 70 Caribou 78 John Bapst 78 Ellsworth 112 Presque Isle 118

The Top 10 individual results were

Teanne Ewings - Houlton 20:23.87 Kayley Bell - Caribou 21:37.25 Addison Nelson - Ellsworth - 21:54.75 Natalie Johnson - Houlton 22:20.01 Maggie Bell - Caribou 22:27.75 Anna Jeandrea - Presque Isle 22:31.64 Leanne Ross - Houlton 23:44.89 Julia Szewc - Hermon 24:14.00 Lida Kanoti -Old Town 23;20.83 Isabelle Rounds - Hermon 24:22.60

