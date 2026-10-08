Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, October 7th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 3 Brunswick 1

Cheverus 5 Noble 1

Falmouth 5 Scarborough 4

Foxcroft Academy 20 Central 1

Gorham 11 Massabesic 0

Lisbon 5 Oak Hill 1

Mount Ararat 2 Oxford Hills 0

Mount Blue 4 Edward Little 3

Mountain Valley 8 Dirigo 1

Thornton Academy 10 Portland/Deering 0

Waynflete 9 Traip Academy 0

Wells 1 Sacopee Valley 0

Winthrop 1 Spruce Mountain 0

Boys Soccer

Biddeford 6 Cheverus 0

Bonny Eagle 3 Massabesic 1

Caribou 3 Fort Kent 2

Gorham 1 Thornton Academy 1

Greely 5 Poland 0

Greenville 6 Dexter 3

Hampden Academy/Mount View 2 Messalonskee 0

Lee Academy 9 Shead 3

Lisbon 3 Mountain Valley 0

MDI 2 GSA 1

Mattanawcook Academy 9 Penquis Valley 3

South Portland 1 Portland 1

Southern Aroostook 4 Washburn 1

Girls Soccer

Camden Hills 4 Brewer 1

Cape Elizabeth 6 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Dirigo 2 Madison 1

Hermon 6 Foxcroft Academy

Mattanawcook Academy 2 Houlton/GHCA 1

Morse 2 Medomak Valley 1

MDI 1 Bucksport 0

Narraguagus 3 Washington Academy 2

Old Town 2 Ellsworth 1

Penobscot Christian 5 Deer Isle-Stonington 1

Piscataquis 2 Orono 0

Poland 2 Greely 2

Washburn 6 Southern Aroostook 1

Volleyball

No games scheduled

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 5th-October 10th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 11th. Voting will take place Monday October 12th - Thursday October15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 16th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 5th-October 10th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 11th. Voting will take place Monday October 12th - Thursday October15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 16th.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE