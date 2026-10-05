Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standsings – October 4

Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standsings – October 4

September 8, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, October 4th.

Teams play a 14-game season

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Skowhegan 9-0-0  77.857
  2. Camden Hills 9-1-0  61.122
  3. Mt. Ararat 8-0-0  51.327
  4. Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 5-4-1  35.469
  5. Mt. Blue 5-5-0  30816
  6. Messalonskee 4-4-0  29.082
  7. Brewer 4-5-0  26.623
  8. Lewiston 5-5-0  25.612
  9. Oxford Hills 3-7-1 24.031
  10. Edward Little 4-6-0  21.060
  11. Brunswick 2-7-0  15.102
  12. Hampden Academy/Mount View 0-10-0  0.000

Class B North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Nokomis 8-10-0 77.449
  2. Cony 6-2-1  39.566
  3. Leavitt 7-1-0  38.418
  4. Belfast 6-0-0  38.367
  5. Gardiner 7-3-0  32.602
  6. Old Town 6-2-0  21.633
  7. Hermon 3-6-0  8.367
  8. Erskine Academy 3-6-0  7.755
  9. Lawrence 2-8-0  5.816
  10. Waterville 1-9-0  0.714
  11. Oceanside 0-7-0  0.000

Class C North

  1. Foxcroft Academy 9-0-0  74.490
  2. Dexter 6-3-0  38.571
  3. MCI 6-5-0  26.173
  4. Stears/Schenck 9-1-0  25.204
  5. Mountain Valley 5-3-0  21.020
  6. Winslow 4-4-1  18.673
  7. Piscataquis 2-6-0  7.857
  8. Orono 3-6-0  5.000
  9. Dirigo 2-8-0 4.388
  10. Mattanawcook Academy 1-7-0  0.833
  11. Central 0-7-0  0.000

Class A South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Cheverus 10-0-0  85.714
  2. Biddeford 8-1-0  75.510
  3. Sanford/Kennebunk 7-2-0  46.939
  4. Thornton Academy 5-3-0  34.694
  5. Gorham 5-5-0  31.327
  6. Noble 7-2-0  27.959
  7. Windham 4-5-0 22.449
  8. Falmouth 5-4-0  21.122
  9. Marshwood 5-3-0  13.673
  10. Bonny Eagle 3-6-0  6.837
  11. Massabesic 2-7-0  2.765
  12. Scarborough 1-7-0  2.041
  13. South Portland/Westbrook 1-9-0 0.714
  14. Portland/Deering 0-9-0  0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Yarmouth 9-0-0  64.113
  2. Greely 8-1-0  53.254
  3. Freeport 7-1-0  37.786
  4. Cape Elizabeth 7-2-0  26.173
  5. Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 3-5-0  18.681
  6. Poland 2-7-1  12.361
  7. Lake Region 3-5-0  7.598
  8. Fryeburg Academy 1-6-0  5.165
  9. York 1-7-0  4.796
  10. Morse 2-7-0  2.653
  11. Lincoln Academy 1-9-0  0.714

Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Winthrop 8-1-0  53.265
  2. Spruce Mountain 8-1-0  38.108
  3. Lisbon 7-0-0  30.051
  4. Boothbay 5-4-0  22.143
  5. Waynflete 6-1-0  17.086
  6. Hall-Dale/Monmouth 2-5-0  12.398
  7. Wells 4-4-1  11.173
  8. Oak Hill 2-6-0  4.388
  9. Sacopee Valley 2-5-0  1.429
  10. Telstar 0-8-0  0.000
  11. Traip Academy 0-8-0  0.000

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Categories: High School Field Hockey, High School Sports

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