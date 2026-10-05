Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standsings – October 4
Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, October 4th.
Teams play a 14-game season
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Skowhegan 9-0-0 77.857
- Camden Hills 9-1-0 61.122
- Mt. Ararat 8-0-0 51.327
- Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 5-4-1 35.469
- Mt. Blue 5-5-0 30816
- Messalonskee 4-4-0 29.082
- Brewer 4-5-0 26.623
- Lewiston 5-5-0 25.612
- Oxford Hills 3-7-1 24.031
- Edward Little 4-6-0 21.060
- Brunswick 2-7-0 15.102
- Hampden Academy/Mount View 0-10-0 0.000
Class B North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Nokomis 8-10-0 77.449
- Cony 6-2-1 39.566
- Leavitt 7-1-0 38.418
- Belfast 6-0-0 38.367
- Gardiner 7-3-0 32.602
- Old Town 6-2-0 21.633
- Hermon 3-6-0 8.367
- Erskine Academy 3-6-0 7.755
- Lawrence 2-8-0 5.816
- Waterville 1-9-0 0.714
- Oceanside 0-7-0 0.000
Class C North
- Foxcroft Academy 9-0-0 74.490
- Dexter 6-3-0 38.571
- MCI 6-5-0 26.173
- Stears/Schenck 9-1-0 25.204
- Mountain Valley 5-3-0 21.020
- Winslow 4-4-1 18.673
- Piscataquis 2-6-0 7.857
- Orono 3-6-0 5.000
- Dirigo 2-8-0 4.388
- Mattanawcook Academy 1-7-0 0.833
- Central 0-7-0 0.000
Class A South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Cheverus 10-0-0 85.714
- Biddeford 8-1-0 75.510
- Sanford/Kennebunk 7-2-0 46.939
- Thornton Academy 5-3-0 34.694
- Gorham 5-5-0 31.327
- Noble 7-2-0 27.959
- Windham 4-5-0 22.449
- Falmouth 5-4-0 21.122
- Marshwood 5-3-0 13.673
- Bonny Eagle 3-6-0 6.837
- Massabesic 2-7-0 2.765
- Scarborough 1-7-0 2.041
- South Portland/Westbrook 1-9-0 0.714
- Portland/Deering 0-9-0 0.000
Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Yarmouth 9-0-0 64.113
- Greely 8-1-0 53.254
- Freeport 7-1-0 37.786
- Cape Elizabeth 7-2-0 26.173
- Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 3-5-0 18.681
- Poland 2-7-1 12.361
- Lake Region 3-5-0 7.598
- Fryeburg Academy 1-6-0 5.165
- York 1-7-0 4.796
- Morse 2-7-0 2.653
- Lincoln Academy 1-9-0 0.714
Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Winthrop 8-1-0 53.265
- Spruce Mountain 8-1-0 38.108
- Lisbon 7-0-0 30.051
- Boothbay 5-4-0 22.143
- Waynflete 6-1-0 17.086
- Hall-Dale/Monmouth 2-5-0 12.398
- Wells 4-4-1 11.173
- Oak Hill 2-6-0 4.388
- Sacopee Valley 2-5-0 1.429
- Telstar 0-8-0 0.000
- Traip Academy 0-8-0 0.000
Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best
It started with Iron Man and it’s continued and expanded ever since. It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with 37 movies and counting. But what’s the best and the worst? We ranked them all.