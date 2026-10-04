Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 3
Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Saturday October 3rd
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.
Field Hockey
- Dexter 6 Orono 0
- Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 1 Freeport 0
- Greely 5 Lincoln Academy 0
- Lewiston 1 Oxford Hills 0
- Poland 0 Wells 0
- Stearns/Schenck 4 Piscataquis 2
- Westbrook 3 Massabesic 0
- Winslow 3 Erskine Academy 2
Football
- Mount Blue 39 Brunswick 6
- Gorham 19 Cheverus 17
- Gray-New Gloucester 26 Lake Region 16
- Greely 34 Medomak Valley 6
- Nokomis 52 Hampden Academy 0
- Skowhegan 34 Camden Hills 12
- Telstar 38 Maranacook 30
- Thornton Academy 43 Portland 13
- Winthrop 35 Oak Hill
- Yarmouth 60 MDI 0
Boys Soccer
- Bangor Christian 0 Fort Fairfield 0
- Camdn Hills 2 Greely 0
- Deering 2 Falmouth 1
- Edward Little 4 Hampden Academy 2
- Erskine Academy 6 Cony 0
- Fort Kent 3 Old Town 1
- Foxcroft Academy 3 Ellsworth 1
- GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 1 Orono 0
- Gray-New Gloucester 2 Morse 1
- Greenville 3 Rangeley Lakes 1
- John Bapst 1 Hermon 0
- Katahdin 7 East Grand 0
- Kennebunk 6 Bonny Eagle 2
- Lake Region 5 Winthrop 1
- Maranacook 2 MCI 1
- Messalonskee 3 Mt. Ararat 1
- Monmouth Academy 5 NYA 1
- Mount Blue 3 Belfast 0
- MDI 4 Caribou 2
- Narraguagus 4 Penobscot Christian 1
- Noble 1 Windham 1
- Oceanside 5 Medomak Valley 1
- Penobscot Valley 3 Machias 0
- Piscataquis 10 Ashland 3
- Poland 3 Lisbon 1
- Portland 4 Biddeford 1
- Scarborough 1 Gorham 0
- Searsport 10 Shead 0
- Skowhegan 2 Nokomis 2
- Telstar 6 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0
- Temple Academy 1 Carrabec/Madison 0
- Valley 3 Dirigo 0
- Van Buren 3 Schenck/Stearns 1
- Washington Academy 7 Central 1
- Waterville 0 Leavitt 0
- York 2 Lincoln Academy 1
Girls Soccer
- Bangor Christian 2 Richmond 0
- Camden Hills 5 Greely 0
- Caribou 4 MDI 0
- Cony 3 Erskine Academy 1
- Dirigo 1 Valley 0
- Ellsworth 1 Foxcroft Academy 0
- Falmouth 2 Deering 2
- Fryeburg Academy 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1
- Greenville 4 Rangeley Lakes 1
- Hampden Academy 6 Edward Little 2
- John Bapst 3 Hermon 1
- Katahdin 9 East Grand 1
- Lake Region 5 Winthrop 0
- Leavitt 4 Waterville 1
- Maranacook 7 MCI 1
- Mount Abram 5 Mount View 0
- Oceanside 1 Medomak Valley 0
- Old Orchard Beach 2 Monmouth Academy 1
- Penobscot Valley 1 Fort Kent 1
- Piscataquis 2 Penquis Valley 1
- Scarborough 1 Kennebunk 0
- Shead 5 Searsport 4
- Skowhegan 8 Nokomis 0
- Temple Academy 5 Carrabec 0
- Traip Academy 3 Sacopee Valley 0
- Van Buren 8 Schenck/Stearns 3
- Wisdom 11 Woodland 0
Volleyball
- Gardiner 3 MDI 2
- Gray-New Gloucester 3 Brunswick 1
- Greely 3 Messalonskee 0
- Lewiston/Lisbon 3 Maranacook/Winthrop 0
- Machias 3 Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Narraguagus 3 Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 0
- Nokomis 3 Cony 1
strong>You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week
In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.
In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th - October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th Voting will take place Monday October 5th thru Thursday October 8tht at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.
In Aroostook County you can nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE