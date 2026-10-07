Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Tuesday, October 6th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

Cape Elizabeth 4 Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 1

Foxcroft Academy 6 Old Town 0

Gardiner 3 Belfast 2

Lincoln Academy 6 Waterville 1

Poland 2 Lake Region 0

Winslow 2 Lawrence 0

Yarmouth 5 Freeport 2

Boys Soccer

Buckfield 4 Oak Hill 3

Camden Hills 5 Brewer 0

Edward Little 4 Mt. Ararat 2

Ellsworth 4 Old Town 2

Erskine Academy 2 Gardiner 1

Falmouth 5 Noble 0

Fryeburg Academy 7 Lake Region 0

GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 6 Woodland 2

Hampden Academy 4 Bangor 2

Katahdin 2 Ashland 1

Messalonskee 4 Oxford Hills 1

Mount Abram 2 Maranacook 1

Mount View 5 Belfast 1

Mountain Valley 2 Richmond 1

Morse 5 Cony 0

Narraguagus 4 Machias 0

Nokomis 4 MCI 0

Pine Tree Academy 8 Rangeley Lakes 0

Skowhegan 1 Lawrence 0

Telstar 7 Dirigo 0

Valley 1 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

Waynflete 1 NYA 0

Winslow 3 Waterville 0

Wisdom 6 East Grand 0

Yarmouth 3 Falmouth 1

Girls Soccer

Bangor 3 Hampden Academy 0

Belfast 6 Mount View 0

Bonny Eagle 3 Massabesic 0

Central Aroostook 4 Ashland 0

Cony 2 Morse 1

Deering 3 Noble 0

Erskine Academy 1 Gardiner 1

Katahdin 4 Piscataquis 0

Kennebunk 4 Falmouth 1

Lee Academy 3 Shead 1

MCI 5 Nokomis 1

Maranacook 1 Winthrop 0

Messalonskee 3 Oxford Hills 1

Mount Ararat 5 Edward Little 2

Mountain Valley 3 Carrabec 0

NYA 3 Waynflete 0

Oak Hill 4 Telstar 1

Penquis Valley 1 Dexter 1

Presque Isle 4 Orono 0

Rangeley Lakes 5 Pine Tree Academy 0

Richmond 1 Temple Academy 0

Sanford 1 Gorham 0

Scarborough 2 Cheverus 0

Skowhegan 7 Lawrence 0

Spruce Mountain 6 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

Van Buren 8 Maine School of Science and Math 0

Westbrook 6 Portland 0

Windham 2 Thornton Academy 0

Wisdom 12 East Grand 0

Yarmouth 2 Freeport 0

Volleyball

Brewer 3 Brunswick 0

Camden Hills 3 WiscassetMorse/Hyde 1

Cheverus/Waynflete 3 Massabesic 0

Falmouth 3 Windham 0

Gardiner 3 Cape Elizabeth 0

GSA 3 Woodland 0

Gorham 3 Scarborough 2

Kennebunk 3 Westbrook 0

Lewiston/Lisbon 3 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Machias 3 Orono 0

Medomak Valley 3 Nokomis 1

Mount Ararat 3 Maranacook/Winthrop 0

MDI 3 Narraguagus 2

NYA 3 Lake Region 0

Portland 3 South Portland 2

Thornton Academy 3 Deering 0

Washington Academy 3 Messalonskee 0

Yarmouth 3 Wells 0

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 5th-October 10th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 11th. Voting will take place Monday October 12th - Thursday October15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 16th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 5th-October 10th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 11th. Voting will take place Monday October 12th - Thursday October15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 16th.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE