Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings – October 4
Here are the Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, October 4th.
Teams play 14 games in the regular season.
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Brunswick 9-0-0 77.398
- Lewiston 9-1-0 76.429
- Edward Little 7-2-0 52.704
- Mt. Blue 5-2-2 38.827
- Camden Hills 4-4-0 33.929
- Messalonskee 5-5-0 32.755
- Bangor 3-5-2 23.316
- Mt. Ararat 3-5-1 21.684
- Hampden Academy 3-5-2 20.663
- Brewer 2-6-1 6.454
- Oxford Hills 0-0 0.000
Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Foxcroft Academy 7-1-1 59.413
- John Bapst 8-0-0 51.888
- Oceanside 7-2-0 47.959
- Presque Isle 6-1-0 41.173
- Nokomis 7-2-1 37.270
- Erskine Academy 6-4-0 31.173
- Ellsworth 4-4-0 24.286
- Skowhegan 5-3-1 21.046
- Medomak Valley 4-6-0 20.969
- Gardiner 4-4-1 20.153
- Caribou 1-5-2 19.949
- Lawrence 3-6-1 11.224
- Waterville 0-7-2 9.490
- MDI 3-6-1 9.107
- Hermon 1-7-1 4.311
- Old Town 0-7-1 3.648
- Cony 0-8-0 0.000
- Belfast 0-9-0 0.000
Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Orono 7-1-1 49.949
- GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 5-4-0 47.602
- Winslow 6-3-0 43.367
- Mount View 7-3-0 37.296
- Fort Kent 5-3-1 33.827
- Washington Academy 3-5-2 28.265
- Central 4-4-1 26.811
- MCI 2-8-0 17.908
Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Madawaska 6-1-0 52.908
- Fort Fairfield 6-4-1 43.454
- Central Aroostook 8-2-0 41.286
- Easton 6-4-0 38.061
- Hodgdon 6-3-0 27.653
- Washburn 3-6-0 23.418
- Penobscot Valley 3-5-0 12.908
- Southern Aroostook 1-8-0 2.429
- Maine School of Science and Math 1-5-0 2.429
8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Mattanawcook Academy 8-0-0 60.408
- Piscataquis 11-0-0 49.898
- Wisdom 6-2-0 42.551
- Bucksport 6-2-0 30.306
- Van Buren 7-2-0 28.946
- Calais 5-2-0 22.143
- Penquis Valley 5-4-0 22.429
- Houlton/GHCA 3-6-1 20.816
- Lee Academy 3-5-1 15.102
- Katahdin 6-2-0 14.932
- Schenck/Stearns 3-6 7.619
- Dexter 2-7-0 5.714
- Sumner 1-7-0 3.469
- Ashland 1-6-0 0.952
- East Grand 0-6-1 0.475
- Shead 0-7-1 0.476
Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Thornton Academy 8-0-1 69.898
- Deering 8-1-1 65.510
- Gorham 7-2-0 64.286
- Scarborough 5-2-2 47.653
- Kennebunk 5-4-1 43.571
- Portland 5-3-0 36.735
- Westbrook 6-2-0 35.714
- Noble 2-4-3 27.041
- South Portland 4-3-1 25.714
- Biddeford 4-5-1 22.653
- Marshwood 3-4-1 21.429
- Falmouth 2-7-1 19.898
- Windham 3-3-2 18.061
- Massabesic 1-9-0 11.224
- Cheverus 3-7-0 9.898
- Sanford 3-5-0 8.878
- Bonny Eagle 0-8-0 0.000
Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Lincoln Academy 7-3-0 63.878
- Fryeburg Academy 6-2-1 62.985
- York 5-3-2 57.092
- Greely 5-3-1 53.648
- Yarmouth 6-1-1 52.832
- Cape Elizabeth 3-5-2 44.592
- Freeport 5-2-2 44.337
- Leavitt 5-1-3 37.602
- Poland 4-4-2 36.173
- Lake Region 3-6-1 24.847
- Morse 2-5-2 19.031
- Gray-New Gloucester 3-7-0 17.143
Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Hall-Dale 7-1-0 46.582
- Maranacook 7-3-0 43.163
- Mt. Abram 4-2-2 36.148
- Mountain Valley 4-2-2 33.061
- Waynflete 5-5-0 31.837
- North Yarmouth Academy 4-5-0 28.265
- Lisbon 4-4-0 26.837
- Traip Academy 4-4-0 21.480
- Well 2-8-1 16.760
- Winthrop 3-6-1 15.459
- Sacopee Valley 2-6-1 14.337
- Oak Hill 2-4-2 14.209
- Spruce Mountain 0-0 0.000
Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Monmouth Academy 9-0-0 78.265
- Narraguagus 7-1-0 20.255
- Buckfield 4-4-2 25.561
- Bangor Christian 3-5-1 16.046
- Woodland 2-5-0 11.276
- Richmond 1-7-1 8.954
- Machias 2-7-0 6.837
- Penobscot Christian 2-5-0 5.204
8-Person South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Telstar 8-0-0 50.826
- Pine Tree Academy 7-0-0 43.587
- Carrabec/Madison 6-3-0 33.143
- Temple Academy 3-3-3 27.347
- Rangeley Lakes 3-3-2 16.463
- Valley 2-4-3 13.537
- Greenville 2-4-2 13442
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 2-5-3 12.626
- Vinalhaven/North Haven 1-3-2 12.000
- Searsport 5-4-0 7.585
- Dirigo 2-8-0 5.850
- Islesboro Central 0-6-1 3.333
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