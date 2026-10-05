Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings – October 4

Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings – October 4

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, October 4th.

Teams play 14 games in the regular season.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Brunswick 9-0-0  77.398
  2. Lewiston 9-1-0  76.429
  3. Edward Little 7-2-0  52.704
  4. Mt. Blue 5-2-2  38.827
  5. Camden Hills 4-4-0  33.929
  6. Messalonskee 5-5-0 32.755
  7. Bangor  3-5-2  23.316
  8. Mt. Ararat 3-5-1  21.684
  9. Hampden Academy 3-5-2  20.663
  10. Brewer 2-6-1 6.454
  11. Oxford Hills 0-0  0.000

Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Foxcroft Academy 7-1-1  59.413
  2. John Bapst 8-0-0 51.888
  3. Oceanside 7-2-0  47.959
  4. Presque Isle 6-1-0  41.173
  5. Nokomis 7-2-1 37.270
  6. Erskine Academy 6-4-0  31.173
  7. Ellsworth 4-4-0  24.286
  8. Skowhegan 5-3-1  21.046
  9. Medomak Valley 4-6-0  20.969
  10. Gardiner 4-4-1  20.153
  11. Caribou 1-5-2  19.949
  12. Lawrence 3-6-1  11.224
  13. Waterville 0-7-2  9.490
  14. MDI 3-6-1  9.107
  15. Hermon 1-7-1  4.311
  16. Old Town 0-7-1  3.648
  17. Cony 0-8-0  0.000
  18. Belfast 0-9-0 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Orono 7-1-1  49.949
  2. GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 5-4-0  47.602
  3. Winslow 6-3-0  43.367
  4. Mount View 7-3-0  37.296
  5. Fort Kent 5-3-1  33.827
  6. Washington Academy 3-5-2  28.265
  7. Central 4-4-1  26.811
  8. MCI 2-8-0  17.908

Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Madawaska 6-1-0  52.908
  2. Fort Fairfield 6-4-1  43.454
  3. Central Aroostook 8-2-0  41.286
  4. Easton 6-4-0  38.061
  5. Hodgdon 6-3-0  27.653
  6. Washburn 3-6-0  23.418
  7. Penobscot Valley 3-5-0  12.908
  8. Southern Aroostook 1-8-0  2.429
  9. Maine School of Science and Math 1-5-0  2.429

8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Mattanawcook Academy 8-0-0  60.408
  2. Piscataquis 11-0-0  49.898
  3. Wisdom 6-2-0  42.551
  4. Bucksport 6-2-0 30.306
  5. Van Buren 7-2-0  28.946
  6. Calais 5-2-0  22.143
  7. Penquis Valley 5-4-0  22.429
  8. Houlton/GHCA 3-6-1  20.816
  9. Lee Academy 3-5-1  15.102
  10. Katahdin 6-2-0  14.932
  11. Schenck/Stearns 3-6  7.619
  12. Dexter 2-7-0  5.714
  13. Sumner 1-7-0  3.469
  14. Ashland 1-6-0  0.952
  15. East Grand 0-6-1  0.475
  16. Shead 0-7-1  0.476

Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Thornton Academy 8-0-1  69.898
  2. Deering 8-1-1  65.510
  3. Gorham 7-2-0  64.286
  4. Scarborough 5-2-2  47.653
  5. Kennebunk 5-4-1  43.571
  6. Portland 5-3-0  36.735
  7. Westbrook 6-2-0  35.714
  8. Noble 2-4-3  27.041
  9. South Portland 4-3-1  25.714
  10. Biddeford 4-5-1  22.653
  11. Marshwood 3-4-1  21.429
  12. Falmouth 2-7-1  19.898
  13. Windham 3-3-2  18.061
  14. Massabesic 1-9-0  11.224
  15. Cheverus  3-7-0  9.898
  16. Sanford 3-5-0  8.878
  17. Bonny Eagle 0-8-0  0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Lincoln Academy 7-3-0  63.878
  2. Fryeburg Academy 6-2-1  62.985
  3. York 5-3-2  57.092
  4. Greely 5-3-1  53.648
  5. Yarmouth 6-1-1  52.832
  6. Cape Elizabeth 3-5-2  44.592
  7. Freeport 5-2-2  44.337
  8. Leavitt 5-1-3  37.602
  9. Poland 4-4-2  36.173
  10. Lake Region 3-6-1  24.847
  11. Morse 2-5-2  19.031
  12. Gray-New Gloucester 3-7-0  17.143

Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Hall-Dale 7-1-0  46.582
  2. Maranacook 7-3-0  43.163
  3. Mt. Abram 4-2-2  36.148
  4. Mountain Valley 4-2-2 33.061
  5. Waynflete 5-5-0  31.837
  6. North Yarmouth Academy 4-5-0  28.265
  7. Lisbon 4-4-0  26.837
  8. Traip Academy  4-4-0  21.480
  9. Well  2-8-1  16.760
  10. Winthrop 3-6-1  15.459
  11. Sacopee Valley 2-6-1  14.337
  12. Oak Hill 2-4-2  14.209
  13. Spruce Mountain 0-0  0.000

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Monmouth Academy 9-0-0  78.265
  2. Narraguagus 7-1-0  20.255
  3. Buckfield 4-4-2  25.561
  4. Bangor Christian  3-5-1  16.046
  5. Woodland 2-5-0  11.276
  6. Richmond 1-7-1  8.954
  7. Machias 2-7-0  6.837
  8. Penobscot Christian 2-5-0  5.204

8-Person South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Telstar 8-0-0  50.826
  2. Pine Tree Academy 7-0-0  43.587
  3. Carrabec/Madison 6-3-0  33.143
  4. Temple Academy 3-3-3  27.347
  5. Rangeley Lakes 3-3-2  16.463
  6. Valley 2-4-3  13.537
  7. Greenville 2-4-2  13442
  8. Wiscasset/Boothbay 2-5-3  12.626
  9. Vinalhaven/North Haven 1-3-2  12.000
  10. Searsport 5-4-0  7.585
  11. Dirigo 2-8-0 5.850
  12. Islesboro Central 0-6-1  3.333
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Categories: Boys Soccer, High School Soccer, High School Sports

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