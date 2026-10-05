Here are the Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, October 4th.

Teams play 14 games in the regular season.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Brunswick 9-0-0 77.398 Lewiston 9-1-0 76.429 Edward Little 7-2-0 52.704 Mt. Blue 5-2-2 38.827 Camden Hills 4-4-0 33.929 Messalonskee 5-5-0 32.755 Bangor 3-5-2 23.316 Mt. Ararat 3-5-1 21.684 Hampden Academy 3-5-2 20.663 Brewer 2-6-1 6.454 Oxford Hills 0-0 0.000

Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Foxcroft Academy 7-1-1 59.413 John Bapst 8-0-0 51.888 Oceanside 7-2-0 47.959 Presque Isle 6-1-0 41.173 Nokomis 7-2-1 37.270 Erskine Academy 6-4-0 31.173 Ellsworth 4-4-0 24.286 Skowhegan 5-3-1 21.046 Medomak Valley 4-6-0 20.969 Gardiner 4-4-1 20.153 Caribou 1-5-2 19.949 Lawrence 3-6-1 11.224 Waterville 0-7-2 9.490 MDI 3-6-1 9.107 Hermon 1-7-1 4.311 Old Town 0-7-1 3.648 Cony 0-8-0 0.000 Belfast 0-9-0 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Orono 7-1-1 49.949 GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 5-4-0 47.602 Winslow 6-3-0 43.367 Mount View 7-3-0 37.296 Fort Kent 5-3-1 33.827 Washington Academy 3-5-2 28.265 Central 4-4-1 26.811 MCI 2-8-0 17.908

Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Madawaska 6-1-0 52.908 Fort Fairfield 6-4-1 43.454 Central Aroostook 8-2-0 41.286 Easton 6-4-0 38.061 Hodgdon 6-3-0 27.653 Washburn 3-6-0 23.418 Penobscot Valley 3-5-0 12.908 Southern Aroostook 1-8-0 2.429 Maine School of Science and Math 1-5-0 2.429

8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Mattanawcook Academy 8-0-0 60.408 Piscataquis 11-0-0 49.898 Wisdom 6-2-0 42.551 Bucksport 6-2-0 30.306 Van Buren 7-2-0 28.946 Calais 5-2-0 22.143 Penquis Valley 5-4-0 22.429 Houlton/GHCA 3-6-1 20.816 Lee Academy 3-5-1 15.102 Katahdin 6-2-0 14.932 Schenck/Stearns 3-6 7.619 Dexter 2-7-0 5.714 Sumner 1-7-0 3.469 Ashland 1-6-0 0.952 East Grand 0-6-1 0.475 Shead 0-7-1 0.476

Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Thornton Academy 8-0-1 69.898 Deering 8-1-1 65.510 Gorham 7-2-0 64.286 Scarborough 5-2-2 47.653 Kennebunk 5-4-1 43.571 Portland 5-3-0 36.735 Westbrook 6-2-0 35.714 Noble 2-4-3 27.041 South Portland 4-3-1 25.714 Biddeford 4-5-1 22.653 Marshwood 3-4-1 21.429 Falmouth 2-7-1 19.898 Windham 3-3-2 18.061 Massabesic 1-9-0 11.224 Cheverus 3-7-0 9.898 Sanford 3-5-0 8.878 Bonny Eagle 0-8-0 0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Lincoln Academy 7-3-0 63.878 Fryeburg Academy 6-2-1 62.985 York 5-3-2 57.092 Greely 5-3-1 53.648 Yarmouth 6-1-1 52.832 Cape Elizabeth 3-5-2 44.592 Freeport 5-2-2 44.337 Leavitt 5-1-3 37.602 Poland 4-4-2 36.173 Lake Region 3-6-1 24.847 Morse 2-5-2 19.031 Gray-New Gloucester 3-7-0 17.143

Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Hall-Dale 7-1-0 46.582 Maranacook 7-3-0 43.163 Mt. Abram 4-2-2 36.148 Mountain Valley 4-2-2 33.061 Waynflete 5-5-0 31.837 North Yarmouth Academy 4-5-0 28.265 Lisbon 4-4-0 26.837 Traip Academy 4-4-0 21.480 Well 2-8-1 16.760 Winthrop 3-6-1 15.459 Sacopee Valley 2-6-1 14.337 Oak Hill 2-4-2 14.209 Spruce Mountain 0-0 0.000

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Monmouth Academy 9-0-0 78.265 Narraguagus 7-1-0 20.255 Buckfield 4-4-2 25.561 Bangor Christian 3-5-1 16.046 Woodland 2-5-0 11.276 Richmond 1-7-1 8.954 Machias 2-7-0 6.837 Penobscot Christian 2-5-0 5.204

8-Person South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Telstar 8-0-0 50.826 Pine Tree Academy 7-0-0 43.587 Carrabec/Madison 6-3-0 33.143 Temple Academy 3-3-3 27.347 Rangeley Lakes 3-3-2 16.463 Valley 2-4-3 13.537 Greenville 2-4-2 13442 Wiscasset/Boothbay 2-5-3 12.626 Vinalhaven/North Haven 1-3-2 12.000 Searsport 5-4-0 7.585 Dirigo 2-8-0 5.850 Islesboro Central 0-6-1 3.333

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