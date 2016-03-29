Huskies 14th In National D-III Poll
The University of Southern Maine baseball team has completed its Florida trip with a 6-4 record and the new D3Baseball poll puts the Huskies at #14 in the nation.
The #14 ranking is down from #5 in last week's poll.
Two of the USM losses came to #4 UWisconsin-Whitewater and #21 St. Thomas.
The Huskies resume their northeast schedule today with a game at Framingham State.
Golden Spikes Award candidate Sam Dexter(Messalonskee HS) is off to a hot start. He's hitting .409 with 7 RBI in the first 10 games.
2016 D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 Week 5
|#
|School (1st votes)
|Rec
|Pts
|Prev.
|1
|Trinity (Texas) (17)
|23-4
|611
|1
|2
|Cortland (5)
|18-3
|577
|2
|3
|Ramapo
|13-0-1
|551
|4
|4
|UW-Whitewater (3)
|8-0
|530
|8
|5
|Randolph-Macon
|18-3-1
|507
|6
|6
|Birmingham-Southern
|20-6
|453
|3
|7
|Emory
|20-7
|449
|7
|8
|Whitworth
|20-4
|421
|10
|9
|Shenandoah
|16-5
|415
|9
|10
|Rutgers-Camden
|10-2
|338
|15
|11
|Christopher Newport
|18-5
|337
|14
|12
|Salisbury
|13-6
|294
|11
|13
|Oswego State
|13-3
|232
|19
|14
|Southern Maine
|6-4
|220
|5
|15
|Texas-Tyler
|18-8
|215
|17
|16
|Centenary (La.)
|17-6
|213
|12
|17
|Wooster
|8-2
|174
|22
|18
|UW-La Crosse
|6-4
|161
|13
|19
|North Central (Ill.)
|11-0
|153
|rv
|20
|TCNJ
|13-1
|137
|rv
|21
|St. Thomas
|7-3
|121
|20
|22
|Frostburg State
|11-7
|103
|16
|23
|Amherst
|9-2
|97
|rv
|24
|McDaniel
|17-1
|95
|rv
|25
|Buena Vista
|9-3
|72
|23