Huskies 14th In National D-III Poll

USM Athletics

The University of Southern Maine baseball team has completed its Florida trip with a 6-4 record and the new D3Baseball poll puts the Huskies at #14 in the nation.

The #14 ranking is down from #5 in last week's poll.

Two of the USM losses came to #4 UWisconsin-Whitewater and #21 St. Thomas.

The Huskies resume their northeast schedule today with a game at Framingham State.

Golden Spikes Award candidate Sam Dexter(Messalonskee HS) is off to a hot start. He's  hitting .409 with 7 RBI in the first 10 games.

2016 D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 Week 5

#School (1st votes)RecPtsPrev.
1Trinity (Texas) (17)23-46111
2Cortland (5)18-35772
3Ramapo13-0-15514
4UW-Whitewater (3)8-05308
5Randolph-Macon18-3-15076
6Birmingham-Southern20-64533
7Emory20-74497
8Whitworth20-442110
9Shenandoah16-54159
10Rutgers-Camden10-233815
11Christopher Newport18-533714
12Salisbury13-629411
13Oswego State13-323219
14Southern Maine6-42205
15Texas-Tyler18-821517
16Centenary (La.)17-621312
17Wooster8-217422
18UW-La Crosse6-416113
19North Central (Ill.)11-0153rv
20TCNJ13-1137rv
21St. Thomas7-312120
22Frostburg State11-710316
23Amherst9-297rv
24McDaniel17-195rv
25Buena Vista9-37223
Categories: Articles, College Sports, News, Newsletter, Original Features, Sports, Top Stories
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top