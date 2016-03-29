Huskies 14th In National D-III Poll

The University of Southern Maine baseball team has completed its Florida trip with a 6-4 record and the new D3Baseball poll puts the Huskies at #14 in the nation.

The #14 ranking is down from #5 in last week's poll.

Two of the USM losses came to #4 UWisconsin-Whitewater and #21 St. Thomas.

The Huskies resume their northeast schedule today with a game at Framingham State.

Golden Spikes Award candidate Sam Dexter(Messalonskee HS) is off to a hot start. He's hitting .409 with 7 RBI in the first 10 games.