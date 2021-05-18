Husson Baseball’s Chris Morris Talks NAC Championship

It's been a turbulent start to his coaching tenure for Chris Morris at Husson University.

Last year, of course, the season was cut short after 10 games by the coronavirus pandemic, which also left the 2021 season in doubt through much of the winter.

But since getting the go ahead to play ball this spring, the Eagles have made a habit of winning, going 18-2 in conference play and 20-6 overall leading into this weekend's NAC Championship series vs. SUNY Cobleskill.

The 2021 NAC Coach of the Year joined The Drive on Tuesday to talk about his team and their success thus far as the Eagles hope to punch their ticket to the NCAA D-III Tournament with a pair of victories later this week.