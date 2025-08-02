Husson University has named Christopher S. Parsons their new Athletic Director and will begin his position in late August.

Parsons is no stranger to the North Atlantic Conference, as he the current chair of the North Atlantic Conference Administrative Executive Committee and the chair of the North Atlantic Conference Athletic Director's Committee.

He graduated from Thomas College in 1998. He has worked at Thomas College in Waterville for 14years, joining the College as the Head Men's Soccer Coach in 2011. Parsons was named Director of Athletics in July of 2020, and in August of 2022 he was promoted to Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics.

As a men's soccer student-athlete at Thomas, he won the Maine Athletic Conference Championship in 1995, served as team captain, and was a two-time All-New England, All-State and All-Conference selection. In his senior year at Thomas, he was selected as an honorable mention All-American.

President Lynne Coy-Ogan in announcing Parsons' hiring said "We are thrilled to have an accomplished professional of Chris Parson's caliber joining Husson as our new athletic director. He is a confident leader who has experience using data-driven decision making - something we value greatly at our University,"

Upon the announcement of his hiring, Parsons said "I am thankful to President Coy-Ogan and Vice President Chris Grotton for their support through this hiring process. This is a very exciting opportunity for me. I've thought highly of Husson University and Husson Athletics for a long time. I am looking forward to working with the excellent coaches and staff as we move forward to continued success,".

Parsons will replace Chris Grotton, the Vice President for Student Experience who has been the interim athletic director since early June.