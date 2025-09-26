Ernie Clark predicts local/high school football week 4 winners
It was just three Fridays ago that we were kicking off the 2025 high school football season around the state of Maine.
Tonight, as we get ready for Week 4 around the Pine Tree State, we've officially arrived at midyear of the 2025 season.
Week 4 features our first Friday Night Lights doubleheader of the Ticket TV season, with a pair of Class C contests kicking off at 7pm right here on the website and on The Ticket App.
Mark Paulette and Chris Horr will be at Doyle Field in Brewer where the 2-1 Witches play host to the undefeated Gardiner Tigers. Meanwhile at Pottle Field in Hermon, that's where Jim Churchill and Ernie Clark will be for the call of the 3-0 Hawks vs. the Hampden Academy Broncos.
Speaking of Ernie, he's coming off a 21-for-25 showing last week in his Surefire Progrnostications.
Here's who Ernesto has on the gridiron this weekend...
Last week: 21-4 (.840)
Season: 58-16 (.784)
Friday’s games -
At Portland 28, Bangor 21
Gardiner 30, at Brewer 14
At Hermon 34, Hampden Academy 16
At Skowhegan 22, Biddeford 16
Mt. Blue 20, Brunswick 12
At Fryeburg Academy 27, Messalonskee 26
Deering 27, at Lawrence 18
Leavitt 34, at Medomak Valley 18
At Wells 30, Oceanside 12
At Old Town 35, MCI 22
Mattanawcook Academy 18, at Belfast 16
Madison 24, at Maranacook 8
Winthrop 32, at Dirigo 21
Mt. Ararat 27, at MDI 17
At Camden Hills 30, Houlton 20
At Ellsworth 21, Waterville 14
At Boothbay 14, Traip Academy 12
At Stearns 40, Bucksport 20
At Washington Academy 22, Mount View 6
Saturday’s games -
Winslow 28, at John Bapst 27
Foxcroft Academy 30, at York 14
Greely 35, at Nokomis 21
Orono 31, at Dexter 26
Colleges
Saturday’s games -
At Maine 24, North Carolina A&T 20
Endicott 35, at Husson 24
Keystone 24, at Maine Maritime Academy 14