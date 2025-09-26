It was just three Fridays ago that we were kicking off the 2025 high school football season around the state of Maine.

Tonight, as we get ready for Week 4 around the Pine Tree State, we've officially arrived at midyear of the 2025 season.

Week 4 features our first Friday Night Lights doubleheader of the Ticket TV season, with a pair of Class C contests kicking off at 7pm right here on the website and on The Ticket App.

Mark Paulette and Chris Horr will be at Doyle Field in Brewer where the 2-1 Witches play host to the undefeated Gardiner Tigers. Meanwhile at Pottle Field in Hermon, that's where Jim Churchill and Ernie Clark will be for the call of the 3-0 Hawks vs. the Hampden Academy Broncos.

Speaking of Ernie, he's coming off a 21-for-25 showing last week in his Surefire Progrnostications.

Here's who Ernesto has on the gridiron this weekend...

Last week: 21-4 (.840)

Season: 58-16 (.784)

Friday’s games -

At Portland 28, Bangor 21

Gardiner 30, at Brewer 14

At Hermon 34, Hampden Academy 16

At Skowhegan 22, Biddeford 16

Mt. Blue 20, Brunswick 12

At Fryeburg Academy 27, Messalonskee 26

Deering 27, at Lawrence 18

Leavitt 34, at Medomak Valley 18

At Wells 30, Oceanside 12

At Old Town 35, MCI 22

Mattanawcook Academy 18, at Belfast 16

Madison 24, at Maranacook 8

Winthrop 32, at Dirigo 21

Mt. Ararat 27, at MDI 17

At Camden Hills 30, Houlton 20

At Ellsworth 21, Waterville 14

At Boothbay 14, Traip Academy 12

At Stearns 40, Bucksport 20

At Washington Academy 22, Mount View 6

Saturday’s games -

Winslow 28, at John Bapst 27

Foxcroft Academy 30, at York 14

Greely 35, at Nokomis 21

Orono 31, at Dexter 26

Colleges

Saturday’s games -

At Maine 24, North Carolina A&T 20

Endicott 35, at Husson 24

Keystone 24, at Maine Maritime Academy 14