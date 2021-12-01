Welcome to December. Let’s go skating! If the weather cooperates, we will be able to do just that soon. Outside. If you’re an indoor rink skater, you are already at it for the winter season.

But where to go?

Here is a partial list of places in Eastern Maine where you can get some exercise, and have some fun ice skating.

Let’s start outside.

Let's begin in Bangor. Here are the Bangor Parks and Recreation Department’s list of ice skating rinks.

Bangor Gardens Park on Knox Avenue

Broadway Park on Broadway

Chapin Park on Forest Avenue

Fairmount Park on Norway Road

Stillwater Park on Howard Street

Cross over a bridge to Brewer and you can skate at The Caldwell Rink on Acme Road. (Toot your horn on the way past the radio station). Or go to the Doyle Field Rink near the Brewer Auditorium, or as it is now called the Joseph L. Ferris Community Center.

Now, off to Ellsworth for the Ellsworth Ice Rink at Knowlton Park on State Street. Actually, they are getting the set up for the rink started today (Dec 1) if you can go help out the Ellsworth YMCA staff.

In the summer you’ll find Glen Mary Wading Pool on Waldron Road in Bar Harbor. In the winter it becomes the ice skating rink.

Alright for those of us who are used to our ice being as smooth as glass, let’s go to the indoor ice skating rinks.

Ice is in at Sawyer Arena on 13th Street in Bangor. You’ll find times for pleasure skating, and also for pick-up hockey games at their website or Facebook page. Check ahead before going to the rink. And if you find some drop-in hockey sessions you want to attend, reach out to me and I’ll meet you there.

In Brewer, at 60 Acme Road is the Penobscot Ice Arena. Same as above. Check their website and Facebook site for times of open skating and drop-in, pick-up hockey games.

Alfond Sports Arena is at the University of Maine campus in Orono.

Head to Dover-Foxcroft for the Piscataquis County Ice Arena on West Main Street. You can find a public skating session, or a hockey shinny session and get skating.

Here is where I hope you someday get to skate. Or your kids do. Or someone you know does.

