Is It An Epic Movie Or An Epic Waste Of Time?

The DC Comics movie Justice League was released in 2017 and received a mixture of reviews from critics.

Fans wanted to see the full vision of director Zach Snyder who started work on the project, but was unable to finish it.

Now in 2021 the Zach Snyder version was released, but it is about twice as long as the original and is now available to stream on HBO Max.

The question for Brandon Doyen in Cinema Savvy, is should we invest the four hours in this new version of Justice League?

He has a review for us and lets us know what other options are out there to stream this weekend, or what you can go watch in theaters.