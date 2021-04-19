Is This Recent Winning Streak A Sign Of The Celtics Future?

The Boston Celtics have won 5 straight, but in this roller coaster season can we trust this recent uptick? Jeremy Stevens of Celtics Blog has the answer.

We also discussed the roster changes, the addition of Jabari Parker, and how a season of handling Kemba Walker's minutes with an eye on the end of the season and the playoffs may be coming to fruition.

We talk about all of that and more on The Morning Line.

