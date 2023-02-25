Jace Cook Scores 1000th Point to Lead #1 Calais Past #4 Fort Fairfield 70-47 [STATS & PHOTOS]

Jace Cook scored his 1000th point on a 3-pointer in the 3rd Quarter and scored a game-high 31 points, 13 in the 3rd Quarter as #1 Calais beat #4 Fort Fairfield 70-47 in the last Class C Boys semifinal Friday, February 24th.

Calais led 17-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-27 at the end of the 1st Half. The Blue Devils outscored the Tigers 20-9 in the 3rd Quarter, to lead 54-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Calais was led by Jace Cook with 31 point, including 3 3-pointers. Matthew Dana had 12 points. Alex Richard had a 3-pointer. The Blue Devils were 6-13 from the free throw line.

Fort Fairfield was led by Gabe Theriault with 15 points, all via the 3-pointer, as he ended up with 5. Ethan Willard and Micah Daigle each had 10 points. Joel Cormier and Blake Senal each had a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 4-4 from the free throw line.

Fort Fairfield's season comes to an end with a 14-6 record.

Calais, now 17-3 plays in the Class C Boys Regional Final against #2 Fort Kent on Saturday, February 25th at 8:45 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Fort Fairfield Boys 12 15 9 11 47 Calais Boys 17 17 20 16 70

Box Score

Fort Fairfield

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Gabe Theriault 15 - 5 - - Joel Cormier 3 - 1 - - Blake Senal 5 1 1 - - Cayden Ala 0 - - - - Brett Senal 2 - - 2 2 Graedon King-Rosado 0 - - - - Ethan Willard 10 5 - - - Jacob Beaulieu 0 - - - - Micah Daigle 10 4 - 2 2 Nick O'Neal 0 - - - - Zakary Gerhauser 0 - - - - Ian Willard 0 - - - - Charlie Griffeth 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 47 11 7 4 4

Calais