Jace Cook Scores 1000th Point to Lead #1 Calais Past #4 Fort Fairfield 70-47 [STATS & PHOTOS]
Jace Cook scored his 1000th point on a 3-pointer in the 3rd Quarter and scored a game-high 31 points, 13 in the 3rd Quarter as #1 Calais beat #4 Fort Fairfield 70-47 in the last Class C Boys semifinal Friday, February 24th.
Calais led 17-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-27 at the end of the 1st Half. The Blue Devils outscored the Tigers 20-9 in the 3rd Quarter, to lead 54-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Calais was led by Jace Cook with 31 point, including 3 3-pointers. Matthew Dana had 12 points. Alex Richard had a 3-pointer. The Blue Devils were 6-13 from the free throw line.
Fort Fairfield was led by Gabe Theriault with 15 points, all via the 3-pointer, as he ended up with 5. Ethan Willard and Micah Daigle each had 10 points. Joel Cormier and Blake Senal each had a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 4-4 from the free throw line.
Fort Fairfield's season comes to an end with a 14-6 record.
Calais, now 17-3 plays in the Class C Boys Regional Final against #2 Fort Kent on Saturday, February 25th at 8:45 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Fort Fairfield Boys
|12
|15
|9
|11
|47
|Calais Boys
|17
|17
|20
|16
|70
Box Score
Fort Fairfield
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Gabe Theriault
|15
|-
|5
|-
|-
|Joel Cormier
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Blake Senal
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Cayden Ala
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brett Senal
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Graedon King-Rosado
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Willard
|10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Beaulieu
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Micah Daigle
|10
|4
|-
|2
|2
|Nick O'Neal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zakary Gerhauser
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ian Willard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Charlie Griffeth
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|47
|11
|7
|4
|4
Calais
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Jace Cook
|31
|11
|3
|-
|2
|Alex Richard
|8
|-
|1
|5
|8
|Jeremy Turner
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Charlie Bitar
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaeson Dana
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Sockabasin
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Chayeden Newell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Evan Gillespie
|4
|2
|-
|-
|1
|Kaden Small
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|Matthew Dana
|12
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Kaiden Socobasin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Landon Ritchie
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Frankie Milano
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Phillip Bassett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|70
|26
|4
|6
|13