John Bapst Boys Beat Bucksport 48-42

The John Bapst Boys Basketball Team beat Bucksport 48-42 in a back and forth game on Saturday night, January 14th, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

John Bapst led 13-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then Bucksport led 22-21 at the end of the 1st Half after outscoring the Crusaders 14-8 in the 2nd Quarter. John Bapst took the lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 39-34.

The Crusaders had 3 players in double figures. Logan McMahon had 14 points with 2 3-pointers. Mark Gaetani had 13 points with a 3-pointer and Tristen Martin had 11 points, draining 3 3-pointers. The Crusaders were 8-13 from the free throw line.

Bucksport was led by Caden Blackwood with 14 points. Evan Donnell had 12 points with 2 3-pointers. Gunny Cyr had a 3-pointer. The Golden Bucks were 1-4 from the free throw line.

John Bapst is now 2-8 and will host Orono on Monday, January 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Bucksport is 4-5 and will host Houlton on Monday, January 16th at 5 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the results

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bucksport Boys 8 14 12 8 42 John Bapst Boys 13 8 18 9 48

Box Score

Bucksport

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Evan Donnell 12 3 2 - - Caden Blackwood 14 7 - - - Kamryn Webber 2 1 - - - Jason Terrill 3 1 - 1 2 Collin McDougal 2 1 - - - Gunny Cyr 3 - 1 - - Eli Bennett 0 - - - - Trent Goss 0 - - - - Connor Epprecht 0 - - - - Daynen Stewart 0 - - - 2 Jake Williams 6 3 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 16 3 1 4

John Bapst