John Bapst Boys Defeat Waterville 62-52 [STATS]
The John Bapst Crusaders used a strong 3rd Quarter when they outscored Waterville 20-10 to beat the Panthers in Waterville on Friday, January 21st 62-52.
The Panthers jumped out to a 16-14 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but John Bapst took a 28-26 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 48-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Crusaders had 3 players in double figures. Jordan Kimball had 15 points, Hayden Bray had 14 points and Nick Chaffee had 12 points. The Crusaders were 7-15 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointrs. Chaffee and Kimball had 3 3-pointers each and Kevin Austin had a 3-pointer.
Liam Von Oesen had a game-high 19 points for Waterville. Spencer Minihan had 13 points. The Panthers were 9-12 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers. Nick Poulin, Ethan Hobart, and Liam Von Oesen each had 2 3-pointers. Spencer Minihan had a 3-pointer.
John Bapst is 6-3 and next plays Orono on Wednesday, January 26th.
Waterville is 1-10 and plays at Lincoln Academy on Monday, January 24th.
Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|John Bapst Boys
|14
|14
|20
|14
|62
|Waterville Boys
|16
|10
|10
|16
|52
Box Score
John Bapst
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|20
|Jordan Kimball
|15
|5
|2
|3
|2
|4
|21
|Nick Chaffee
|12
|4
|1
|3
|1
|2
|22
|Levi Peterson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Edoardo Fiore
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|25
|Jon Pangburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Kevin Austin
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|31
|Zach Norman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|Andy Czapiga
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|44
|Loga McMahon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|Corey Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Camren Barker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Hayden Bay
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|62
|24
|17
|7
|7
|15
Waterville
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Johnny Nawfel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Nick Poulin
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Joe Hamlin
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|11
|Spencer Minihan
|13
|4
|3
|1
|4
|4
|14
|Ethan Hobart
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|15
|Aidan Tavares
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Dustan Hunter
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Asher Grazulis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Liam Von Oesen
|19
|7
|5
|2
|3
|6
|24
|Logan Tardif
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Garrett Gendreau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Elias Nawfel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jace Bryan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|52
|18
|11
|7
|9
|12