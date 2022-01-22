John Bapst Boys Defeat Waterville 62-52 [STATS]

The John Bapst Crusaders used a strong 3rd Quarter when they outscored Waterville 20-10 to beat the Panthers in Waterville on Friday, January 21st 62-52.

The Panthers jumped out to a 16-14 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but John Bapst took a 28-26 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 48-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Crusaders had 3 players in double figures. Jordan Kimball had 15 points, Hayden Bray had 14 points and Nick Chaffee had 12 points. The Crusaders were 7-15 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointrs. Chaffee and Kimball had 3 3-pointers each and Kevin Austin had a 3-pointer.

Liam Von Oesen had a game-high 19 points for Waterville. Spencer Minihan had 13 points. The Panthers were 9-12 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers. Nick Poulin, Ethan Hobart, and Liam Von Oesen each had 2 3-pointers. Spencer Minihan had a 3-pointer.

To nominate someone for the 929 The Ticket High School Player of the Week click HERE

John Bapst is 6-3 and next plays Orono on Wednesday, January 26th.

Waterville is 1-10 and plays at Lincoln Academy on Monday, January 24th.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Boys 14 14 20 14 62 Waterville Boys 16 10 10 16 52

Box Score

John Bapst

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 20 Jordan Kimball 15 5 2 3 2 4 21 Nick Chaffee 12 4 1 3 1 2 22 Levi Peterson 2 1 1 0 0 1 23 Edoardo Fiore 2 1 1 0 0 2 25 Jon Pangburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Kevin Austin 9 4 3 1 0 0 31 Zach Norman 1 0 0 0 1 2 41 Andy Czapiga 6 2 2 0 2 2 44 Loga McMahon 1 0 0 0 1 2 50 Corey Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 51 Camren Barker 0 0 0 0 0 0 52 Hayden Bay 14 7 7 0 0 0 TOTALS 62 24 17 7 7 15

Waterville