John Bapst Boys Defeat Waterville 62-52 [STATS]

John Bapst Boys Defeat Waterville 62-52 [STATS]

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The John Bapst Crusaders used a strong 3rd Quarter when they outscored Waterville 20-10 to beat the Panthers in Waterville on Friday, January 21st 62-52.

The Panthers jumped out to a 16-14 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but John Bapst took a 28-26 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 48-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Crusaders had 3 players in double figures. Jordan Kimball had 15 points, Hayden Bray had 14 points and Nick Chaffee had 12 points. The Crusaders were 7-15 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointrs. Chaffee and Kimball had 3 3-pointers each and Kevin Austin had a 3-pointer.

Liam Von Oesen had a game-high 19 points for Waterville. Spencer Minihan had 13 points. The Panthers were 9-12 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers. Nick Poulin, Ethan Hobart, and Liam Von Oesen each had 2 3-pointers. Spencer Minihan had a 3-pointer.

To nominate someone for the 929 The Ticket High School Player of the Week click HERE

John Bapst is 6-3 and next plays Orono on Wednesday, January 26th.

Waterville is 1-10 and plays at Lincoln Academy on Monday, January 24th.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst Boys1414201462
Waterville Boys1610101652

Box Score

John Bapst

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
20Jordan Kimball1552324
21  Nick Chaffee1241312
22Levi Peterson211001
23Edoardo Fiore211002
25Jon Pangburn000000
30Kevin Austin943100
31Zach Norman100012
41Andy Czapiga622022
44Loga McMahon100012
50Corey Butler000000
51Camren Barker000000
52Hayden Bay1477000
TOTALS6224177715

Waterville

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Johnny Nawfel000000
4Nick Poulin620200
5Joe Hamlin622022
11Spencer Minihan1343144
14Ethan Hobart620200
15Aidan Tavares000000
20Dustan Hunter211000
21Asher Grazulis000000
23Liam Von Oesen1975236
24Logan Tardif000000
30Garrett Gendreau000000
32Elias Nawfel000000
33Jace Bryan000000
35Adam Sirois000000
35Adam Sirois000000
TOTALS5218117912
Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top