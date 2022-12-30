John Bapst Boys Fall to Waterville 54-37 [STATS]

The John Bapst Crusaders Boys Basketball Team lost to the Waterville Panthers 54-37 on Thursday afternoon, December 29th at the Cross Insurance Center.

Waterville led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 28-17 at the end of the 1st Half John Bapst outscored Waterville 15-6 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the lead to 34-32.

John Bapst was led by Jon Pangburn with 11 points. Mattia Eberle had 9 points including a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 6-17 from the free throw line.

Waterville was led by Asher Grazulis with 11 points and Garrett Gendreau with 11 points, including 3 3-pointers. Dustan Hunter had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. Nick Poulin, Spencer Minihan and Ethan Hobert each drained a 3-pointer. The Panthers were 6-12 from the free throw line.

John Bapst is now 1-5. They will host Ellsworth on Tuesday January 3rd at the Cross Insurance Center at 8 p.m.

Waterville is 3-2. They will play at MCI on Saturday, December 31st at 11:30 a.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Waterville Boys 13 15 6 20 54 John Bapst Boys 6 11 15 5 37

Box Score

Waterville

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Dustan Hunter 10 2 2 - - Johnny Nawfel 0 - - - - Nick Poulin 5 1 1 - - Chris Nawful 2 1 - - - Spencer Minihan 7 2 1 - 2 Jace Bryan 2 1 - - - Ethan Hobart 5 1 1 - - Asher Grazulis 11 4 - 3 4 Garrett Gendreau 11 - 3 2 4 Derek Couture 1 - - 1 2 Corbin Anderson 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 54 12 8 6 12

