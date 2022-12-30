John Bapst Girls Top Waterville 55-33 [STATS]

The John Bapst Crusaders Girls Basketball Team beat Waterville, 55-33 on Thursday afternoon, December 29th at the Cross Insurance Arena in Bangor.

John Bapst jumped out to a 17-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and increased the lead to 28-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 46-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani who had 14 points including 2 3-pointers. Lillian Higgins had 12 points with 3 3-pointers. Kaylee Horr had 8 points with a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 7-11 from the free throw line.

Waterville was led by Maria Von Oesen with a game-high 18 points and 2 3-pointers. The Panthers were 9-15 from the free throw line.

John Bapst is now 3-3. They will host Ellsworth on Tuesday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Waterville remains winless at 0-6. They'll look for their 1st win when they host Winslow on Tuesday, January 3rd at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Waterville Girls 4 9 13 7 33 John Bapst Girls 17 11 18 9 55

Box Score

Waterville

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abigail Williams 0 - - - - Dakodah Aldrich 8 2 - 4 8 Madison Gervais 0 - - - - Danikah Harrison 4 2 - - - Arrianah Brunelle 3 1 - 1 2 Maria Von Oesen 18 4 2 4 5 Madison Wilson 0 - - - - Roselyn Martin 0 - - - - Mae Costillas 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 33 9 2 9 15

John Bapst